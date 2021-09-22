News Corporation: Navigating The Publishing Industry's Shift To Digital

Feb. 11, 2023 6:00 AM ETNews Corporation (NWS), NWSA
George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • NWSA is a media conglomerate with brands like The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times, operating in US, UK, and Australia.
  • The Murdoch family trust controls 39.4% of NWSA's voting interest.
  • NWSA dominates the Australian pay-TV and real estate classifieds market through Fox Sports, Foxtel, and REA Group.
  • The traditional publishing industry is facing disruption due to digital news and information outlets, but NWSA is better positioned than its peers and has financial stability to weather the transition.
  • The shares seem fairly priced.

News Corp Makes Unsolicited Bid For WSJ Parent Dow Jones

Michael Nagle/Getty Images News

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is a diverse media firm with operations in the US, UK, and Australia, owning well-known brands such as The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. It is controlled by Rupert Murdoch and his family trust, who own

NWSA Q2 Revenue and EBITDA per segment

Company earnings release

Leverage fpr NWSA and peers

Seeking Alpha

NWSA historical and forecasted financials

Author estimates & company filings

NWSA multiples

Author estimates, Seeking Alpha & company filings

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.1K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.