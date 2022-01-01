Peloton: Stronger Than You May Believe

Feb. 11, 2023 6:45 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Summary

  • We believe that this company's fundamentals are sound, and its steady cash flow from subscription business supports it moving forward.
  • We think most Peloton users are concerned about their health, have money, and are prepared to pay for the service.
  • We think that the current market is pricing it as a growth business that has been discounted because of its poor cash flow. However, potential risk/return is sound.

Caucasian woman with a backache, exercise on a Nordic ski exercise machine

SBDIGIT/E+ via Getty Images

Where investors should allocate their money?

Fed appeared to keep raising interest rates and may have kept them there for the rest of 2023, at or above 5%. Therefore, we think that in 2023, the majority of businesses may experience

Peloton revenue stream

Peloton subscription revenue stream (Company's presentation)

PTON revenue and gross margin breakdown

Revenue and gross margin breakdown (Company's filing)

PTON metrics

number of member and churn rate (Company's filing)

churn rate industry

Customer churn rates by Industry (CustomerGauge)

PTON NFLX SPOT

Ratio and metric (Company's filing)

PTON age

US biker purchasers by ages (company's presentation)

PTON income

US bike purchasers by income (company's presentation)

Peloton Facebook

Peloton Facebook page (Facebook)

pton leaderboard

Peloton Leaderboard Rank (Company's filing)

sensitivity test

Sensitivity analysis for WACC and FCF% (LEL Investment)

PTON outlook

Management outlook (Company's filing)

PTON inventory

Inventory, COGS and ratio (Company's filing)

This article was written by

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and reduce income inequality due to capitalism.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value to human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long term financial success. https://lelinvestmentllc.wixsite.com/website

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PTON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

