C3.ai: An AI Meme Stock For The Fundamental Investor

Feb. 11, 2023 7:15 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • C3.ai has completed its transition to a consumption-based pricing model.
  • The stock is down 90% from all-time highs as hype morphed into pessimism.
  • The company has $858 million in net cash, enough to fund 9 years of operating losses and make up 34% of the market cap.
  • The stock trades reasonably especially if management can bring growth back to 30% rates.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - New AI Applications in Medicine

ArtemisDiana

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is a tech stock that had been left for dead until most recently, when investors suddenly became very enthusiastic for the future of artificial intelligence. Growth has slowed down precipitously as the company has completed its conversion to

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

FY23 Q2 Presentation

operating margin

FY23 Q2 Presentation

consumption transition

FY23 Q2 Presentation

deal bands

FY23 Q2 Presentation

guidance

FY23 Q2 Presentation

industry bookings

FY23 Q2 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.4K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.