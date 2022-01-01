Carrying through our broad coverage of prostate cancer interventions, we turn to global competitors in order to analyze the entire value chain. Following its Q3 FY22 results we firmly believe the investment debate for Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) (OTCPK:ALPMF) remains balanced. Whilst YoY growth percentages in its core business segments was reasonably strong, there's some potential doubt about generic competitors to its XTANDI label, and particular order metrics fell behind company expectations during the quarter. As a footnote, we were encouraged by the sale of Astellas' anti-fungal label Mycamine to Novartis (NVS) via its subsidiary Sandoz back in January, on a sales of JPY 18.9Bn [note, being a Japanese-based firm, its reports in JPY, consequently, for the purposes of consistency I'll be writing in terms of JPY in this report, unless otherwise stated, where USD $1.00. = JPY 130.96 at the time of writing. Moreover, the company is reporting its Q3 FY22' results, corresponding to Q4 CY22'. I'll be talking in terms of its Q3 for consistency as well].
Prior to jumping into the analysis, we have formed a neutral view on ALPMY stock price based on 1) XTANDI's capacity to compete against generic labels from a cost perspective; 2) new-starts in its XTANDI segment still below pre-pandemic range; 3) reasonable YoY quarterly sales and operating profit growth; 4) positive rating from quant grading system; 5) robust periodic profitability; 6) the latter balanced by potential JPY/USD headwinds. We are well versed in our coverage on Japanese pharmaceutical players, and refer you to our recent buy case on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) for comparisons. In addition, our recent longs in prostate cancer treatment are listed below:
Exhibit 1. AMPLY quarterly accounts
Separate to its financial accounts, we noted the company's clinical trial momentum on the earnings call, especially around its AT845 pathway in Pompe disease and two phase 3 studies for zolbetuximab each meeting primary endpoints. However, it's nephrology and anaemia pathways have lagged in recent periods, face regulatory pressures in Japan, and haven't met internal expectations. Supporting our neutral stance, the company announced a buyback of up to JPY 50mm, equating to ~29mm shares per management, to be conducted from February through to March 24th, supporting the trailing dividend of USD $0.41. Management also are confident the "core business is in line with the forecast" yet we are also cautions on ongoing FX impacts from the JPY/USD cross, as mentioned. Net-net, rate hold.
Starting with the positives, we observed the following key data points:
Exhibit 2.
Exhibit 3.
Switching to the negative news from its third quarter, our key takeaways include the following:
The company's JPY 50Bn buyback is well received and a complement to its prospective dividend stream [Appendix 1]. With respect to ALPMY's valuation, we are encouraged by the stock's ~35% discount to the sector at 17x forward earnings, sporting no debt and thus reduced sensitivity to rates, and Q3 FCF of JPY 150Bn. Quant ratings also support this undervalued nature and rate ALPMY a respective buy [Exhibit 4, Exhibit 5 respectively].
Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 5.
Balancing the valuation debate is the fact shares are priced at >2.2x book value on a PEG ratio of 1.71x, two supportive points for a neutral view on valuation. We'd look for the stock to increase bottom-line growth in its full-year earnings to see these figures balance to more attractive levels.
From the above figures we believe there are more selective opportunities elsewhere and await clarity on the XTANDI situation in terms of costing and potential threat to market share from generics. New CEO Naoki Okamura will have to demonstrate the company's strategy for the new fiscal year. Nevertheless, we are balanced in our view on ALPMY's stock price for now. Net-net, rate hold.
Appendix 1.
