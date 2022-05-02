15% Expected Returns From A Simple Portfolio To Hold For Years

Feb. 13, 2023 10:00 AM ETAPO, BEP, BEP.UN:CA, BEPC, BEPC:CA, BIP, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC, BIPC:CA, BX, CVE, CVE:CA, KKR, BAM, BAM:CA, BN, BN:CA, BRK.A, BRK.B10 Comments
Ján Mazák profile picture
Ján Mazák
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 or MSCI World are good things to hold, but there is zero chance for extraordinary returns, so it's hard to shake fears of missing out.
  • A total market portfolio might not protect you from your specific risks.
  • Humans have messed up their energy situation, resulting in risks and opportunities - I suggest some ways to profit from it.
  • The suggested portfolio is likely to return 12-20% p.a. over the next 5-10 years and mitigates various kinds of risks. It comes with above-average volatility, though.
  • I touch various aspects of portfolio construction that are of general use, and link a couple of useful resources that might potentially increase your understanding.

37 / 5.000ÜbersetzungsergebnisseHigh voltage pylons in the evening sun

deepblue4you

If I were to construct a simple equity portfolio that one can buy and then pretty much forget about (except perhaps some occasional rebalancing if something gets out of proportion too much), I would do something like this:

  • 40% Brookfield

This article was written by

Ján Mazák profile picture
Ján Mazák
1.39K Followers
I try to adhere to the investing principles laid down by Graham and Buffett, but sometimes it is difficult to control my emotions --- cash not yet invested is often burning a hole in my pocket, and when prices decline, I tend to buy too much too soon. My ultimate goal is to create an income stream that would allow me to safely retire. I like to learn about the world around, which includes analyzing companies and buying small pieces of them. I know all the arguments about how index funds are supposed to benefit my small portfolio, but I can't persuade myself to buy them nowadays because of low prospective returns thanks to tons of overvalued stocks contained in about any index. In my professional life, I am a mathematician (graph theory, combinatorics, algorithms), a teacher (computer science and mathematics), and a software engineer.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BN, APO, BX, KKR, BRK.B, CVE, XAIXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.