If I were to construct a simple equity portfolio that one can buy and then pretty much forget about (except perhaps some occasional rebalancing if something gets out of proportion too much), I would do something like this:
I like it very much because it offers both high expected returns and at the same time protects against various risks. Consider the portfolio an inspiration, particular percentages are not overly important. Let's discuss in detail what the individual securities bring.
Expect a lot of volatility from this portfolio. The prices of alternative asset managers' stocks routinely move more than twice the market average (2-4% price change in a day is common). For instance, on a memorable day when inflation came out 0.2% below expectations last October or so, S&P 500 was up around 5%, while BN was up 10% and BX even 14%. Oil stocks have high volatility too, although they are somewhat uncorrelated to the other positions. Over the last 10 years or so, the standard deviation was ~23%, about 1.5x more than SPY. The maximum drawdown was also 1.5x higher.
Volatility can be also viewed as an advantage; it allows one to buy more when stocks are down. That's especially beneficial for those trying to accumulate wealth over time.
If you need dividend income, it is perfectly okay to combine this portfolio with BDCs like FSK, BXSL or OCSL, or even better, an interval fund like CCLFX. Exposure to private credit comes with risk diversification (it's preferable to choose BDCs that are not managed by the same alternative managers as you hold in the portfolio), returns are decent and defaults seem low.
Short-term treasuries are also nothing to scoff at a ~5% yield, and they can potentially be sold and the proceeds invested into more equities when markets are down (thus obtaining high dividend yield and income).
On this vast topic, just very briefly (but I encourage everyone to get more informed, e.g. Jack Devanney offers a good balance between technical details and high-level pictures). Human civilization develops thanks to energy consumption. Pretty much all progress of the last 200-300 years was achieved thanks to fossil fuels, first coal, then oil, then natural gas. It is highly unrealistic that people in either developed or developing countries can be ordered to consume less energy or stop increasing their quality of life by consuming more energy. As of now, we barely produce enough energy, hence prices are likely to remain high. Thus I am strongly in favor of a portfolio that would protect against energy cost increases, and the easiest way to get exposure is holding oil & gas producers (which are, luckily, promising investments on their own right now).
To get away from oil & gas eventually (though it will take decades), we need lots of electricity. There are only three big enough power generation sources available at present:
Brookfield is positioned very well: whether the society decides it's solar, wind, or nuclear, they have lots of operating expertise, and thanks to their impressive track record are able to raise lots and lots of third-party capital for their transition and decarbonization funds (which includes opportunities outside of power generation, e.g. decarbonization of steel and concrete production). Many industries provide some kind of luxury and are thus in danger (e.g. fast fashion and beef producers), but energy will be required no matter what policies we agree upon or what particular technologies we use. If we are ever to replace oil in transportation and coal/gas in heating, we need to increase electricity production 2-3x, so the trillions Brookfield's CEO talks about are unavoidable, and the runway is very long.
Exposure to certain sorts of stocks has historically provided returns above what would be expected from their volatility. This is not the topic of this article; I very highly recommend books from Antti Ilmanen or Larry Swedroe to learn more about these factors (one of them is even for free, so you have no excuse).
Thanks to the investment style of Brookfield and other alt managers, one would expect positive exposure to value and possibly quality and size, but with slightly negative exposure to low volatility and momentum (they are mean reversion guys). That can be confirmed by some factor regressions, but those are very unreliable for highly-concentrated portfolios. It suffices to say that the alt managers in the portfolio are creating their factor exposure in a way similar to W. Buffett, as described in the famous paper on his alpha.
While you should not be focused on timing these factors, it is still a good time to be exposed to value. And well-constructed factor ETFs like AVUV are a good addition to most portfolios. (Notice that such value ETFs have 15-20% allocated to the oil & gas sector. I consider the suggested portfolio good, not original.)
This portfolio is similar to what you would obtain if you invested all the money in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B).
There are, however, several major advantages the portfolio has over BRK.
1. Willingness to charge fees. Buffett works basically for free and does not charge his investors anything, while alt managers are much closer to the famous 2 and 20. Judging from the rapidly growing trillions of dollars they manage for top institutions, the fees are justified.
2. Ability to supply management. Berkshire has very few people at the top, and so has to buy businesses that already have good management in place (and those typically don't come cheap). On the other hand, Brookfield (and other alt managers) have tens or even hundreds of experienced professionals with operating expertise that can take a CEO role temporarily, or assist with lower-level decision-making. I can hardly imagine BRK buying the bankrupt Westinghouse, while Brookfield earned on it 60% IRR and a 6x multiple of the invested capital over 4 years.
3. Global mandate. Brookfield is willing to go wherever it takes to get better returns, while equities in the U.S. tend to trade at high multiples, so with low expected returns. That weighs on BRK quite a lot, especially since it is confined to investing in large-caps because of its big size. The competition for large deals in countries deemed less safe is much smaller - how many bidders would you expect for a 5 billion natural gas pipeline or a railroad in Brazil that has first to be carved out of Petrobras? And they don't do it haphazardly; they are selective in which countries to enter and move slowly and incrementally.
4. Ability to let go of assets. Buffett is focused on creating a permanent home for acquired businesses, and he behaves rather similarly with purchased stocks. This means he doesn't profit from selling if other people are willing to pay extra for what he owns. Alternative asset managers have no such problem, and coupled with the global mandate it can be very powerful (a great example of this is the story of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: try to compare the assets they held in, say, 2011 and 2023).
Of course, there is no problem in combining this portfolio with BRK. And you can get some incremental return by opportunistically selling a sliver of BRK and buying the more volatile positions when they are down much more.
You have to mix your portfolio to fit your personality, risk tolerance, etc. For me, it means having at least some cash available at all times, so that I can buy cheap. Investing even a thousand dollars into something attractive counters the negative feelings arising from having a portfolio down tens of thousands.
Also, it irritates me quite a lot to hold a total market ETF. Because there are always some close-to-zero-profit stocks trading at absurd valuations. Or no-growth stalwarts like KO and MCD with expected return perhaps around 6-7% (they have their dividend growth fans, but my view of what MCD has done over the last 10-15 years is borrowing lots of money to repurchase overpriced stock, while revenues did not grow at all). The suggested portfolio alleviates these concerns almost entirely.
I'd consider major changes only when something got overvalued, causing me discomfort.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BN, APO, BX, KKR, BRK.B, CVE, XAIXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
