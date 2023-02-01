BLV: Choose Your Own Adventure

Feb. 11, 2023 8:39 AM ETVanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)1 Comment
Summary

  • The BLV ETF provides exposure to long-duration treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
  • It pays a trailing 4% distribution yield.
  • If investors believe inflation has peaked and the Fed has achieved a soft landing, then current treasury yields are at fair value, and the BLV ETF should provide decent returns.
  • However, I believe inflation may rebound in the coming months, in which case a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment may be appropriate. This will act as a headwind for BLV and other long-duration funds.

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) provides an extremely low-cost way to gain exposure to long-duration treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds.

If investors believe inflation has peaked and the Fed has achieved a 'soft landing', then now may be a 'fair

BLV has highest duration out of Vanguard's diversified bond ETFs

Figure 1 - BLV has highest duration out of Vanguard's diversified bond ETFs (vanguard.com)

BLV portfolio composition

Figure 2 - BLV portfolio composition (vanguard.com)

BLV credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - BLV credit quality allocation (vanguard.com)

BLV distribution yield

Figure 4 - BLV distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

BLV historical returns

Figure 5 - BLV historical returns (morningstar.com)

BLV total returns April 2007 to April 2017

Figure 6 - BLV total returns April 2007 to April 2017 (Seeking Alpha)

10Yr treasury yields declined due to QE

Figure 7 - 10Yr treasury yields declined after 2007 due to QE (stockcharts.com)

BLV annual returns

Figure 8 - BLV annual returns (morningstar.com)

Long-term interest rates track CPI inflation

Figure 9 - Long-term interest rates track inflation rate (Author created with price chart from stockchart.com and inflation from St. Louis Fed)

Financial conditions have loosened to early 2022 levels

Figure 10 - Financial conditions are as loose as in early 2022 (Chicago Fed)

Used car prices surprisingly climbed in January

Figure 11 - Used car prices surprising climbed in January (Bloomberg.com)

Nowcast inflation stays high

Figure 12 - Nowcast inflation stays high (Cleveland Fed)

Headline vs. Core CPI Inflation

Figure 13 - Core inflation remains stubbornly high (Author created with data from BLS)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

