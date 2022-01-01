CoreCivic: Shifting Away From The Bonds And To The Shares

Feb. 11, 2023
Summary

  • CoreCivic's latest earnings report shows that the company's financials are beginning to stabilize.
  • Management has done a good job reducing debt and shoring up the company's balance sheet.
  • CoreCivic stands out in valuation when compared to its peers.

Prison facility interior. Jail cell, empty corridor. Conviction and incarceration, 3d render

Rawf8

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) shares rallied last week after the owner of correctional facilities posted a better than expected earnings report. The company's earnings allowed me to update the bullish thesis I wrote on the company's debt in

CoreCivic Income Statement

CoreCivic Q4 2022 Earnings Release

CoreCivic Balance Sheet

CoreCivic Q4 2022 Earnings Release

CoreCivic Guidance

CoreCivic Q4 2022 Earnings Release

CoreCivic Adjusted EBITDA

CoreCivic Q4 2022 Earnings Release

CoreCivic Earnings beats in last 2 years

Seeking Alpha

CoreCivic

Seeking Alpha Earnings Transcript

CoreCivic uses of debt reduction

Seeking Alpha Earnings Transcript

CoreCivic Revolving Credit Facility

SEC 10-Q for Q3 2022

CoreCivic PE to Peers

Seeking Alpha

CoreCivic Price to book vs peers

Seeking Alpha

CoreCivic Family of Debt

FINRA, Strikethroughs Are Bonds That Have Already Matured

