The Metaverse: Bridging The Real And The Virtual Ft. Peggy Johnson CEO Of Magic Leap

Feb. 11, 2023 10:05 AM ETMETV, VERS, FMET, VR, MTVR, MESH:CA, CMVX:CA, MTAV:CA, MLEAP
The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
368 Followers

Summary

  • The concept of the Metaverse has evolved from a virtual gaming space to something that now encompasses a much broader range of applications, including commerce, education, socializing, and entertainment.
  • We like to define the metaverse as the merging of your digital and your physical worlds.
  • I think the opportunity over time is back to that heads-up view that we'll have of our world again.

Startup business colleagues testing out metaverse in office

Luis Alvarez

The Metaverse has evolved from a virtual gaming space to something that now encompasses a much broader range of applications, including commerce, education, socializing, and entertainment. Peggy Johnson, CEO of Augmented Reality Company, Magic Leap, provides insights on how mixed reality and artificial intelligence will shape

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
368 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.