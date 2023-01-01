Environmental Themes To Watch In 2023

Feb. 11, 2023 10:30 AM ETENVAX, STEM, MP, ARRY, SEDG
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • The IRA seems to be the most headline-positive piece of legislation out there in terms of addressing renewable and EV buildout but is also perhaps the most confusing in terms of actual detail.
  • Domestic manufacturing may be a consideration in the medium term, but with an eye solely on return on investment.
  • We have been involved in solar for quite some time, and the past few years, have largely strayed away from utility-scale solar due to permitting bottlenecks and low returns.

Earth Day concept. Globe ball and butterfly with blue wings in human hand on blurred background. Saving environment, save clean green planet, ecology themes.

Yuliia/iStock via Getty Images

We outline the environmental themes we are watching in 2023 and which companies provide exposure to them.

After a volatile end to 2022, a few themes stand out to us for 2023:

  1. Onshoring or "nearshoring" and

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.17K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.