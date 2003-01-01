Jeffrey Fischer has been a member of Seeking Alpha for 10 years, and serves as Senior Managing Editor. For the initial 8 years he served as a Seeking Alpha PRO Editor. Jeff has worked in the financial/investment industry for 20+ years. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, he was a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where he managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. Jeff has also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. Jeff has a healthy interest in behavioural finance, and loves a good investment "story" at least as much as a valuation analysis. Jeff completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, but is not an active member of the CFA Institute.
Comments (1)