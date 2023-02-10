Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCPK:SSDOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Yokota - CFO

Masahiko Uotani - Chairman and CEO

Kentaro Fujiwara - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Hiroshi Saji - Daiwa Securities

Akiko Kuwahara - JPMorgan

Wakako Sato - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Hisae Kawamoto - UBS

Mitsuko Miyasako - Jefferies

Takayuki Yokota

Now I would like to present to you the results for the fourth quarter of 2022. First, please refer to Page 3. This is a summary for Q4 2022. There are five key points to share with you today. The like-for-like net sales, which excludes the impact from FX and all business transfers was an increase of 1% year-on-year. EMEA, Americas, and Travel Retail recovered the continued uncertainty from COVID in China.

Even though the China’s shipment sales trended low in Q4, impacted mainly from the market slowdown of Double 11, the market share experienced solid growth. In Japan, the recovery of mid-price range continued its recovery trend, yet the sluggish first half affected the full year result to keeping flat to last year. By brand, Cle de Peau Beaute and NARS, as well as fragrance remained strong.

E-commerce was impacted by the slowdown of the Double 11 market, yet the overall performance sustained its positive growth, primarily due to high prestige brands and product lines. E-commerce sales ratio continues to grow at 33%. Core operating profit was up by JPY8.8 billion. For sustainable growth in the mid to long-term, the company has executed additional strategic investments already showing positive impacts in certain areas.

Also, the continued company-wide agile cost management production of fixed costs from structural reforms and FX impact from yen depreciation all contributed to the positive profit. In terms of transformation, the company is capturing steadfast progress. The business

