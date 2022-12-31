GDV: Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Summary

  • GDV invests in dividend-paying equities and income-generating securities.
  • The fund pays a generous 6.1% forward yield.
  • However, GDV has below-peer returns and above-peer volatility.
  • I believe investors can find better investment results elsewhere.

Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that invests in dividend paying equities and other income generating securities. Although the GDV fund pays an attractive 6.1% distribution yield, the fund generates below average total returns and

GDV capital structure

Figure 1 - GDV capital structure (GDV factsheet)

GDV top 10 positions

Figure 2 - GDV top 10 positions (gabelli.com)

GDV top sector allocation

Figure 3 - GDV top sector allocation (GDV factsheet)

GDV asset allocation

Figure 4 - GDV asset allocation (morningstar.com)

GDV historical returns

Figure 5 - GDV historical returns (morningstar.com)

GDV has higher volatility and lower returns than peers

Figure 6 - GDV has higher volatility and lower returns than peers (morningstar.com)

GDV has funded distributions through NII, realized gains, and ROC

Figure 7 - GDV has funded distribution through NII, realized gains, and ROC (GDV 2021 annual report)

GDV NAV in general uptrend

Figure 8 - GDV NAV in general uptrend (morningstar.com)

GDV trades at a substantial discount

Figure 9 - GDV trades at a substantial discount (cefconnect.com)

GDV vs. DIVO and SPY

Figure 10 - GDV vs. DIVO and SPY (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

