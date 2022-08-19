First Solar: Too Much Growth Priced In

Feb. 12, 2023 1:41 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
292 Followers

Summary

  • First Solar has rallied hard off of the back of the Inflation Reduction Act and renewed investor sentiment towards the solar industry.
  • First Solar has a strong strategic position as the primary US-based producer of solar panels and creates solar panels based on Cadmium Telluride technology instead of silicon-based technology.
  • Despite the strengths of the company and government support, there is a limit to what investors should be willing to pay. There are very high expectations priced into the stock.
  • We believe that First Solar needs to meet current expectations before investors can feel comfortable buying the stock.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

Thesis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has seen renewed investor interest due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The business is positioned well strategically and avoids some of the issues associated with silicon-based solar panels. Despite this, we believe that

IRA Investment Incentives McKinsey

IRA Investment Incentives (McKinsey)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
292 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.