VGIT: Comparing A Conservative Option With 2 Alternatives

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
Marketplace

Summary

  • I recently revealed that, due to my cautious outlook for 2023, I hold almost 25% cash in my personal portfolio.
  • In line with that belief, I have an interest in investments that may offer a nice risk/reward balance in the present environment. VGIT appears to fit that bill.
  • In this article, I do an in-depth review of this ETF. I also offer a brief overview of two interesting alternatives, with my analysis of the relative pros and cons.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Exterior architecture on national mall of Department of Treasury, statue of Gallatin closeup

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

Back in November, I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha titled We're In The 5th Inning - That's Why I Hold Almost 25% Cash. In

VGIT - Portfolio Characteristics

VGIT - Portfolio Characteristics (Vanguard)

VGIT vs. VCIT vs. VGLT: Key Data Points

VGIT vs. VCIT vs. VGLT: Key Data Points (Hoya Capital Income Builder)

VCIT: Portfolio Characteristics

VCIT: Portfolio Characteristics (Vanguard)

VCIT: Credit Quality Breakdown

VCIT: Credit Quality Breakdown (Vanguard)

VGLT: Portfolio Characteristics

VGLT: Portfolio Characteristics (Vanguard)

VGIT vs. VCIT vs. VGLT: One-Year Price Volatility

VGIT vs. VCIT vs. VGLT: One-Year Price Volatility (Seeking Alpha)

ETF Monkey Teams Up With Income Builder

ETF Monkey has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
6.79K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a recently-retired individual investor and have managed my own investments for over 35 years. My professional background is in the finance area. I believe that the benefits of investing, and the market, should be understandable and available to everyone, including those with little or no financial background. My hope is to explain concepts simply, taking much of the mystery and fear out of the process.  To keep up with my very latest, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter and Twitter feed. In addition to my personal writing, I am a contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.