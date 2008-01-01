Strong Large-Cap Insider Buys: Q4 2022 Update

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
616 Followers

Summary

  • Last year has been one of the worst investment years in over a decade, with the S&P 500 declining by 20% and billions being erased from the markets.
  • The fourth quarter itself has marked a noticeable shift in investor sentiment to a much more bullish-oriented market, something that translated well into the new year.
  • This quarter's large caps that found their way to our list include CME Group, Public Storage, The Boeing Company and Ryan Specialty Holdings.
  • Energy Transfer LP found its way back to our list for the second consecutive quarter, as insiders again bought some $32.8 million worth of shares.
  • Here is a quick rundown of large-cap firms that, in our opinion, received some unusually remarkable attention from corporate insiders and could be worthy of further research.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

What insiders bought in Q4?

We have once again analyzed thousands of S-4 fillings in the fourth quarter in order to find companies that have experienced periods of unusually concentrated purchasing activity by their corporate insiders. An

CME Insider Activity as per QQ

CME Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Energy Transfer LP Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Public Storage Insider Activity

PSA Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

BA Insider Activity as per QQ

BA Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

RYAN Insider Activity as per QQ

RYAN Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
616 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.