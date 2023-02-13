Palantir: Nearing A Danger Zone Ahead Of Q4 Earnings (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 12, 2023 2:13 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.26K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir is facing a moment of truth on Monday when the earning release for the fourth quarter is due.
  • Palantir most probably did not achieve net income profitability and therefore added to its accumulated deficit, again.
  • The company has had four consecutive profit misses amid slowing growth.
  • The outlook for 2023 is going to be a make-or-break moment for Palantir’s stock.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings at the beginning of next week, and given the company's history of significant profit misses in 2022, I believe Palantir's stock is extremely vulnerable to another disappointment.

Earnings

Earnings (Palantir Technologies Inc)

Commercial Revenue Growth

Commercial Revenue Growth (Palantir Technologies Inc)

Revenue Estimate

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.26K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.