The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
0.59
|
0.63
|
6.78%
|
2.95%
|
10
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
0.41
|
0.45
|
9.76%
|
1.52%
|
10
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
2/17
|
3/1
|
0.445
|
0.4475
|
0.56%
|
4.23%
|
9
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
2/17
|
3/9
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
3.80%
|
7
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
3/30
|
4/14
|
0.41
|
0.4475
|
9.15%
|
2.50%
|
19
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
2/23
|
3/10
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
16.67%
|
3.93%
|
6
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
3/30
|
4/11
|
0.2025
|
0.225
|
11.11%
|
0.63%
|
9
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
2/27
|
3/30
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
3.18%
|
13
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/15
|
2/24
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
4.01%
|
10
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
0.31
|
6.90%
|
3.34%
|
11
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
3/8
|
4/3
|
0.264
|
0.29
|
9.85%
|
1.27%
|
11
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.3
|
0.36
|
20.00%
|
2.44%
|
6
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
2/22
|
3/13
|
0.28
|
0.285
|
1.79%
|
2.07%
|
10
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
2/16
|
3/12
|
1.49
|
1.5
|
0.67%
|
5.27%
|
65
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
3/30
|
4/14
|
0.75
|
1
|
33.33%
|
0.81%
|
6
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
2/16
|
2/24
|
0.29
|
0.3
|
3.45%
|
4.56%
|
8
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
2/27
|
3/31
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
0.92%
|
11
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
2/17
|
3/14
|
0.55
|
0.65
|
18.18%
|
1.55%
|
14
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
2/17
|
3/16
|
1.2
|
1.25
|
4.17%
|
4.85%
|
15
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
2/17
|
3/1
|
0.97
|
1.05
|
8.25%
|
3.91%
|
12
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
2/23
|
3/15
|
0.43
|
0.48
|
11.63%
|
2.27%
|
20
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
0.37
|
0.38
|
2.70%
|
0.70%
|
28
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
2/22
|
3/16
|
0.445
|
0.49
|
10.11%
|
1.63%
|
30
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
3/14
|
3/30
|
1.2
|
1.22
|
1.67%
|
4.15%
|
37
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
2/24
|
3/14
|
0.92
|
1.03
|
11.96%
|
1.77%
|
14
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
3/3
|
3/20
|
0.4
|
0.43
|
7.50%
|
0.93%
|
10
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.65
|
0.7
|
7.69%
|
1.82%
|
20
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
3/30
|
4/17
|
0.82
|
0.84
|
2.44%
|
1.37%
|
7
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
2/21
|
3/22
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
1.24%
|
13
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
2/21
|
3/10
|
0.57
|
0.605
|
6.14%
|
1.84%
|
6
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
0.51
|
0.3
|
-41.18%
|
50
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
3/1
|
0.42
|
69.88
|
2.40%
|
41
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
3/15
|
0.24
|
138.18
|
0.69%
|
10
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/28
|
0.35
|
140.87
|
0.99%
|
14
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
3/1
|
0.6775
|
60.35
|
4.49%
|
13
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/8
|
2.13
|
242.5
|
3.51%
|
13
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
3/1
|
0.2725
|
82.89
|
1.31%
|
27
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
3/15
|
1.15
|
442.86
|
1.04%
|
40
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
3/15
|
0.81
|
92.36
|
3.51%
|
49
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
3/1
|
0.23
|
31.63
|
2.91%
|
12
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/10
|
0.175
|
28.05
|
2.50%
|
50
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
3/8
|
0.18
|
24.14
|
2.98%
|
13
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
2/28
|
0.63
|
46.47
|
2.71%
|
14
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
3/1
|
0.26
|
44.8
|
2.32%
|
17
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
3/1
|
0.21
|
22.98
|
3.66%
|
19
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
3/10
|
1.13
|
345.12
|
1.31%
|
9
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
2/28
|
0.15
|
38.67
|
1.55%
|
5
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
3/1
|
0.3
|
99.96
|
1.20%
|
9
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
2/28
|
0.21
|
47.84
|
1.76%
|
11
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
3/1
|
0.62
|
66.18
|
3.75%
|
16
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
3/10
|
1.08
|
170.02
|
2.54%
|
55
Tuesday Feb 14 (Ex-Div 2/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
3/16
|
0.26
|
30.98
|
3.36%
|
19
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
3/10
|
1.51
|
171.97
|
3.51%
|
36
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
3/2
|
0.1
|
27.45
|
1.46%
|
5
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
22.92
|
4.01%
|
10
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
3/9
|
0.68
|
263.1
|
1.03%
|
21
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
3/2
|
0.41
|
90.31
|
1.82%
|
11
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
3/2
|
0.35
|
39.41
|
3.55%
|
29
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
3/10
|
0.48
|
36.55
|
5.25%
|
47
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
2/23
|
0.41
|
52.51
|
3.12%
|
10
Wednesday Feb 15 (Ex-Div 2/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
2/28
|
0.45
|
39.01
|
4.61%
|
12
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
3/6
|
0.74
|
116.25
|
2.55%
|
39
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
3/15
|
0.46
|
39.97
|
4.60%
|
21
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
3/1
|
0.75
|
255.64
|
1.17%
|
46
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
3/16
|
1.005
|
99.11
|
4.06%
|
18
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
3/10
|
0.52
|
85.85
|
2.42%
|
66
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
3/10
|
0.36
|
50.94
|
2.83%
|
8
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
2/28
|
0.08
|
14.06
|
6.83%
|
11
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
3/15
|
1.036
|
239.1
|
1.73%
|
13
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
3/3
|
0.15
|
40.65
|
1.48%
|
19
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
2/28
|
0.0459
|
18.73
|
2.94%
|
9
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
3/12
|
1.5
|
113.88
|
5.27%
|
65
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
26.3
|
4.56%
|
8
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
2/28
|
1.38
|
549.33
|
1.00%
|
10
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
2/27
|
0.3
|
19.14
|
6.27%
|
14
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
3/10
|
0.62
|
126.23
|
1.96%
|
51
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
3/10
|
1.05
|
129.28
|
3.25%
|
6
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
3/3
|
0.56
|
129.79
|
1.73%
|
9
Thursday Feb 16 (Ex-Div 2/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
3/1
|
0.3975
|
93.56
|
1.70%
|
68
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
3/10
|
2.85
|
791.65
|
1.44%
|
8
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
3/7
|
0.7
|
119.88
|
2.34%
|
13
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
3/1
|
0.4475
|
42.3
|
4.23%
|
9
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
3/9
|
0.42
|
44.24
|
3.80%
|
7
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
2/24
|
0.905
|
46.04
|
7.86%
|
8
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
3/14
|
0.5
|
29.68
|
6.74%
|
6
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
3/7
|
1.13
|
162.15
|
2.79%
|
60
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
3/7
|
0.358
|
82.6
|
1.73%
|
22
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
3/7
|
0.65
|
241.53
|
1.08%
|
59
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
3/14
|
0.65
|
168
|
1.55%
|
14
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
3/16
|
1.25
|
103.03
|
4.85%
|
15
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
3/1
|
1.05
|
107.38
|
3.91%
|
12
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
3/17
|
0.62
|
96.43
|
2.57%
|
18
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/10
|
1.18
|
285.18
|
1.66%
|
13
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
3/6
|
0.68
|
66.88
|
4.07%
|
22
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
3/6
|
0.31
|
84.01
|
1.48%
|
9
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
3/10
|
1.62
|
185.22
|
3.50%
|
14
Friday Feb 17 (Ex-Div 2/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
3/10
|
0.49
|
59.53
|
3.29%
|
40
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
3/22
|
0.33
|
106.17
|
1.24%
|
13
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
3/10
|
0.605
|
131.31
|
1.84%
|
6
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
2/16
|
0.23
|
0.6%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
2/15
|
1.48
|
3.9%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
2/15
|
0.51
|
1.9%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/15
|
1.12
|
1.6%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
2/14
|
0.24
|
4.0%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
2/15
|
0.1659
|
2.5%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
2/15
|
0.3
|
3.7%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
2/15
|
0.56
|
0.7%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
2/15
|
0.3
|
1.8%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
2/15
|
0.24
|
2.1%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
2/15
|
0.27
|
4.4%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
2/15
|
0.115
|
0.8%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
2/15
|
0.38
|
0.7%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
2/17
|
1.2
|
1.9%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
2/14
|
0.47
|
2.6%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
2/17
|
0.9
|
0.7%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
2/14
|
0.295
|
2.2%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
2/17
|
0.26
|
1.7%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
2/15
|
0.165
|
4.4%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
2/15
|
0.1475
|
3.5%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
2/14
|
0.25
|
1.0%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
2/14
|
0.49
|
7.4%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
2/21
|
0.48
|
2.5%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
2/16
|
0.2275
|
2.5%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
2/17
|
0.12
|
3.0%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/16
|
0.225
|
1.0%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
2/17
|
0.47
|
5.1%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
2/21
|
0.19
|
1.1%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
2/16
|
1.65
|
1.0%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
2/17
|
0.25
|
2.5%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
2/15
|
0.275
|
2.4%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
2/16
|
0.38
|
2.4%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
2/15
|
0.77
|
3.7%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
2/15
|
0.2775
|
6.0%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
2/16
|
0.145
|
3.0%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
2/15
|
0.4525
|
3.4%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
2/15
|
0.225
|
6.9%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
2/15
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
2/14
|
1.0475
|
7.9%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
2/14
|
0.775
|
9.0%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
2/15
|
0.775
|
3.1%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
(MWA)
|
2/21
|
0.061
|
1.8%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
2/14
|
0.8125
|
4.5%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
2/17
|
0.25
|
3.7%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
2/15
|
0.55
|
4.7%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
2/21
|
1.35
|
2.2%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
5.7%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
2/15
|
0.485
|
4.0%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
2/15
|
0.2485
|
4.5%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
3.3%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
2/21
|
0.38
|
5.0%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/17
|
0.31
|
5.0%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
2/15
|
0.9133
|
2.6%
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/17
|
0.3675
|
3.0%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
2/15
|
0.34
|
4.0%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
2/16
|
0.32
|
2.6%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
2/17
|
0.5
|
2.5%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
2/15
|
0.1225
|
4.2%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
2/15
|
0.6
|
3.1%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
2/14
|
1.24
|
2.8%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
2/17
|
0.33
|
3.1%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
2/17
|
0.42
|
3.0%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
2/17
|
0.15
|
1.2%
