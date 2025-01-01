PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/14 3/31 0.59 0.63 6.78% 2.95% 10 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/14 3/31 0.41 0.45 9.76% 1.52% 10 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 2/17 3/1 0.445 0.4475 0.56% 4.23% 9 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 2/17 3/9 0.4 0.42 5.00% 3.80% 7 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 3/30 4/14 0.41 0.4475 9.15% 2.50% 19 First BanCorp. (FBP) 2/23 3/10 0.12 0.14 16.67% 3.93% 6 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 3/30 4/11 0.2025 0.225 11.11% 0.63% 9 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 2/27 3/30 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.18% 13 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/15 2/24 0.22 0.23 4.55% 4.01% 10 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 2/28 3/15 0.29 0.31 6.90% 3.34% 11 ITT Inc. (ITT) 3/8 4/3 0.264 0.29 9.85% 1.27% 11 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 3/9 3/24 0.3 0.36 20.00% 2.44% 6 Masco Corporation (MAS) 2/22 3/13 0.28 0.285 1.79% 2.07% 10 3M Company (MMM) 2/16 3/12 1.49 1.5 0.67% 5.27% 65 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 3/30 4/14 0.75 1 33.33% 0.81% 6 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/16 2/24 0.29 0.3 3.45% 4.56% 8 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 2/27 3/31 0.18 0.19 5.56% 0.92% 11 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 2/17 3/14 0.55 0.65 18.18% 1.55% 14 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 2/17 3/16 1.2 1.25 4.17% 4.85% 15 Phillips 66 (PSX) 2/17 3/1 0.97 1.05 8.25% 3.91% 12 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 2/23 3/15 0.43 0.48 11.63% 2.27% 20 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/14 3/31 0.37 0.38 2.70% 0.70% 28 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 2/22 3/16 0.445 0.49 10.11% 1.63% 30 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 3/14 3/30 1.2 1.22 1.67% 4.15% 37 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 2/24 3/14 0.92 1.03 11.96% 1.77% 14 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/3 3/20 0.4 0.43 7.50% 0.93% 10 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/9 3/24 0.65 0.7 7.69% 1.82% 20 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 3/30 4/17 0.82 0.84 2.44% 1.37% 7 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 2/21 3/22 0.3 0.33 10.00% 1.24% 13 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 2/21 3/10 0.57 0.605 6.14% 1.84% 6 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years V.F. Corporation (VFC) 0.51 0.3 -41.18% 50 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 13 (Ex-Div 2/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 3/1 0.42 69.88 2.40% 41 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 3/15 0.24 138.18 0.69% 10 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/28 0.35 140.87 0.99% 14 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 3/1 0.6775 60.35 4.49% 13 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/8 2.13 242.5 3.51% 13 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 3/1 0.2725 82.89 1.31% 27 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 3/15 1.15 442.86 1.04% 40 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 3/15 0.81 92.36 3.51% 49 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 3/1 0.23 31.63 2.91% 12 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/10 0.175 28.05 2.50% 50 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 3/8 0.18 24.14 2.98% 13 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 2/28 0.63 46.47 2.71% 14 The Kroger Co. (KR) 3/1 0.26 44.8 2.32% 17 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 3/1 0.21 22.98 3.66% 19 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/10 1.13 345.12 1.31% 9 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 2/28 0.15 38.67 1.55% 5 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 3/1 0.3 99.96 1.20% 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 2/28 0.21 47.84 1.76% 11 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 3/1 0.62 66.18 3.75% 16 Target Corporation (TGT) 3/10 1.08 170.02 2.54% 55 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Feb 14 (Ex-Div 2/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/16 0.26 30.98 3.36% 19 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 3/10 1.51 171.97 3.51% 36 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 3/2 0.1 27.45 1.46% 5 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/24 0.23 22.92 4.01% 10 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3/9 0.68 263.1 1.03% 21 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 3/2 0.41 90.31 1.82% 11 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 3/2 0.35 39.41 3.55% 29 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 3/10 0.48 36.55 5.25% 47 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 2/23 0.41 52.51 3.12% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 15 (Ex-Div 2/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 2/28 0.45 39.01 4.61% 12 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 3/6 0.74 116.25 2.55% 39 Avista Corporation (AVA) 3/15 0.46 39.97 4.60% 21 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 3/1 0.75 255.64 1.17% 46 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 3/16 1.005 99.11 4.06% 18 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 3/10 0.52 85.85 2.42% 66 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/10 0.36 50.94 2.83% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 2/28 0.08 14.06 6.83% 11 The Hershey Company (HSY) 3/15 1.036 239.1 1.73% 13 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 3/3 0.15 40.65 1.48% 19 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 2/28 0.0459 18.73 2.94% 9 3M Company (MMM) 3/12 1.5 113.88 5.27% 65 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/24 0.3 26.3 4.56% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 2/28 1.38 549.33 1.00% 10 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 2/27 0.3 19.14 6.27% 14 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 3/10 0.62 126.23 1.96% 51 Park National Corporation (PRK) 3/10 1.05 129.28 3.25% 6 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/3 0.56 129.79 1.73% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 16 (Ex-Div 2/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American States Water Company (AWR) 3/1 0.3975 93.56 1.70% 68 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/10 2.85 791.65 1.44% 8 Celanese Corporation (CE) 3/7 0.7 119.88 2.34% 13 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 3/1 0.4475 42.3 4.23% 9 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 3/9 0.42 44.24 3.80% 7 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 2/24 0.905 46.04 7.86% 8 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 3/14 0.5 29.68 6.74% 6 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/7 1.13 162.15 2.79% 60 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 3/7 0.358 82.6 1.73% 22 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 3/7 0.65 241.53 1.08% 59 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 3/14 0.65 168 1.55% 14 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 3/16 1.25 103.03 4.85% 15 Phillips 66 (PSX) 3/1 1.05 107.38 3.91% 12 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 3/17 0.62 96.43 2.57% 18 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 3/10 1.18 285.18 1.66% 13 The Southern Company (SO) 3/6 0.68 66.88 4.07% 22 The Timken Company (TKR) 3/6 0.31 84.01 1.48% 9 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 3/10 1.62 185.22 3.50% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 17 (Ex-Div 2/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Sonoco Products Company (SON) 3/10 0.49 59.53 3.29% 40 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 3/22 0.33 106.17 1.24% 13 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 3/10 0.605 131.31 1.84% 6 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/16 0.23 0.6% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/15 1.48 3.9% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/15 0.51 1.9% Accenture plc (ACN) 2/15 1.12 1.6% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 2/14 0.24 4.0% The AES Corporation (AES) 2/15 0.1659 2.5% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 2/15 0.3 3.7% Aon plc (AON) 2/15 0.56 0.7% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 2/15 0.3 1.8% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 2/15 0.24 2.1% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 2/15 0.27 4.4% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 2/15 0.115 0.8% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 2/15 0.38 0.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/17 1.2 1.9% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 2/14 0.47 2.6% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2/17 0.9 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 2/14 0.295 2.2% California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/17 0.26 1.7% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/15 0.165 4.4% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/15 0.1475 3.5% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 2/14 0.25 1.0% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 2/14 0.49 7.4% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 2/21 0.48 2.5% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 2/16 0.2275 2.5% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 2/17 0.12 3.0% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/16 0.225 1.0% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 2/17 0.47 5.1% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 2/21 0.19 1.1% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 2/16 1.65 1.0% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 2/17 0.25 2.5% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 2/15 0.275 2.4% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 2/16 0.38 2.4% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 2/15 0.77 3.7% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 2/15 0.2775 6.0% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 2/16 0.145 3.0% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 2/15 0.4525 3.4% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 2/15 0.225 6.9% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 2/15 0.59 1.4% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 2/14 1.0475 7.9% MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.775 9.0% Morgan Stanley (MS) 2/15 0.775 3.1% Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 2/21 0.061 1.8% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/14 0.8125 4.5% NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/17 0.25 3.7% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 2/15 0.55 4.7% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2/21 1.35 2.2% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 2/14 0.2 5.7% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 2/15 0.485 4.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 2/15 0.2485 4.5% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 2/14 0.2 3.3% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 2/21 0.38 5.0% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/17 0.31 5.0% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2/15 0.9133 2.6% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/17 0.3675 3.0% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 2/15 0.34 4.0% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 2/16 0.32 2.6% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 2/17 0.5 2.5% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 2/15 0.1225 4.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 2/15 0.6 3.1% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 2/14 1.24 2.8% Unum Group (UNM) 2/17 0.33 3.1% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2/17 0.42 3.0% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 2/17 0.15 1.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

