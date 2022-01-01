Farfetch Has A Poor Setup Heading Into 2023

Feb. 12, 2023 3:28 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.51K Followers

Summary

  • Digital luxury retailer Farfetch has rebounded nearly 30% this year, despite the risk of continued fundamental degradation.
  • GMV growth has slipped negative; the company expects that trend to continue into Q1.
  • Macro headwinds are weighing on consumer spending habits; in addition, high inventory in the fashion space indicates a potentially higher-promotion landscape.
  • Farfetch is already seeing rising opex costs, so a need to match competitor promotions will eat into margins even further.
  • Farfetch reports earnings on February 23; selling and cutting losses now is a great move before fundamentals continue to slip.

FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party

Jon Kopaloff

So far this year, with the generous recovery rally in tech stocks, it's easy to get complacent and think that tidings are good and macro headwinds are behind us. And while I think that the tech rally still has more steam

Chart
Data by

Farfetch Q3 highlights

Farfetch Q3 highlights (Farfetch Q3 earnings deck)

Farfetch costs

Farfetch costs (Farfetch Q3 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.51K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.