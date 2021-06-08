HACK: Interesting And Well-Built, But Rangebound For Now

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • HACK is an ETF that invests in a focused basket of stocks in the cybersecurity business.
  • Cyberattacks are expected to grow an estimated $10.5 trillion in damages annually by 2025. This creates a massive opportunity for the companies HACK invests in.
  • We like this ETF but limit our enthusiasm to a Hold rating, given the inability of "risk-on" industries like this one to break out with vigor.

Microchip processing data through computer motherboard circuit

Black_Kira

By Rob Isbitts

Cyberattacks are expected to grow an estimated $10.5 trillion in damages annually by 2025. This creates a massive opportunity for the companies HACK ETF invests in. That said, the excitement around innovation in this industry has created stretched valuation

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.19K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.