Granite REIT: The Logistics Company Delivering Dividend Growth

The Affluent Tortoise
Summary

  • Granite REIT recently announced its 12th consecutive annual distribution increase.
  • The REIT has a superb balance sheet with uniquely low financing costs.
  • Granite has an industry-leading 99.1% occupancy rate across its 128 income-producing properties.
  • Granite will benefit from a constructive setup for industrial REITs in 2023 spurred by low-vacancy rates and strong demand for leasing.
  • Offering a 3.7% dividend yield, Granite is one of the highest-quality REITs in the industrial space.

modern warehouse with automated goods movement system.

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Author’s note: All figures listed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:GRP.U) (TSX:GRT.UN:CA) is a first class operator of premium industrial and warehouse properties that

Granite Operations Map

Granite Operations Map (Granite REIT)

Granite Portfolio Segment by Geography

Granite Portfolio Segment by Geography (Granite REIT)

Granite REIT Tenant Mix

Granite REIT Tenant Mix (Granite REIT)

Industrial REIT Forecast

Industrial REIT Outlook (RBC Capital Markets)

Rent and Availably for Industrial REITs

Rent and Availably for Industrial REITs (RBC Capital Markets)

Granit REIT Dividend Growth Rates

Granit REIT Dividend Growth Rates (Author)

Granit REIT Payout Ratio

Granit REIT Payout Ratio (Granit REIT)

I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

