Fleetcor Technologies: Fuel Segment Showing Signs Of Improvement

Feb. 12, 2023 4:34 AM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
106 Followers

Summary

  • Fleetcor has outperformed revenue expectations and has provided strong initial guidance for FY23, with organic revenue growth of 9 to 11% and margin expansion of 150bps.
  • FLT is expanding its EV solutions customer base.
  • FLT's management has a proven track record of successful M&A, which could boost FLT's earnings and diversify its business.
A woman fills her car with gasoline at a self-service gas station and pays with a credit card at a machine

inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

Recommendation

With the Fuel segment showing signs of improvement and attractive growth opportunities in its non-fuel segments, I would recommend FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) as a buy. Despite the fact that FLT's core businesses are vulnerable to macro pressure, I am confident

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
106 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.