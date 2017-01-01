Heidelberg Materials: European Value Play In The Building Materials Sector

Feb. 12, 2023 7:10 AM ETHeidelbergCement AG (HDELY), HLBZF1 Comment
Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
132 Followers

Summary

  • Heidelberg Materials is one of the world's largest producers of building materials, including cement, aggregates, and concrete.
  • Pricing power enabled the company to offset rising energy prices.
  • Price hikes might stay while energy prices fall back to levels of the past.
  • Even with zero growth, my DCF valuation indicates that Heidelberg Materials is clearly undervalued at the current price.
Sand destined to the manufacture of cement in a quarry

Juan-Enrique

Introduction

This will be an article that is pretty different from my past articles. While I normally try to focus on high-quality, compounding companies with high Returns on Capital Employed (ROCE) and a wide moat, Heidelberg Materials (OTCPK:HDELY/

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
132 Followers
I am an individual investor from Germany, Europe with a working background in tax consulting and an academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high or above average Gross/Operating Margins, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLBZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.