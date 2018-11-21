AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Rena Sherbill: All right, Todd, welcome to -- well, it's the Cannabis Investing Podcast, but it's Psychedelic Sundays. Those are our episodes around the psychedelic industry. So welcome to the show. Thanks for joining us.

Todd Shapiro: Yes, thanks, Rena, I really appreciate being here. So thank you for having me.

RS: It's great to have you on. So we've been talking psychedelics for, I guess, a couple of months at this point, a few weeks, something like that. And one of the most thoughtful emails I got in response to one of the episodes, where we were talking to Alex Carchidi, and analysts about the various kind of the more major psychedelic stocks, and we were talking about whether or not there's a retail space, a recreational space for psilocybin in particular, but also psychedelics in general.

And somebody wrote me a really thoughtful email, and one of the points in there was pointing you got to check out Red Holland, and see what they're doing and tell me what you think about the recreational segment.

So that's a long preamble to welcome you to the show, Todd, and I'd love to hear what you're doing with Red Holland -- Red Light Holland (OTCQB:TRUFF). I am sorry.

TS: Sure. Yes, Red Light Holland. Thank you. I appreciate that. Yes, listen, this has been a really fun venture for us and an adventure. So we took the company public almost three years ago, to be three years in May. And we were polarizing out of the gate. I've said this a million times that people have heard me on past podcasts or things.

But, we went with the idea that there should be a right to try naturally occurring psilocybin, of course, it should be done with regulations, it should be done carefully, it should be done with a company with great corporate governance, and it shouldn't just be put out there, you would need education information around it.

So we launched in the Netherlands, where we have a legal framework to do so. And we instantly started a product called I iMicrodose. Because we really believe in micro dosing in as a company, I can't make medical claims. But anecdotally, as just a human being, I can make amazing claims, and so can many others. And I always tell people just go and #microdose and see what people are saying on Twitter or Instagram, and you'll hear these really beautiful warm stories of change and positive change. So...

RS: I tried to get microdosing moms as a # Todd, but nevertheless, I don't want to take you off your path.

TS: That's great. It's really interesting, you say microdosing moms. We -- okay, so I'll come back. So remind me to come back to that.

RS: The art of going on a tangent? Yes.

TS: Yes, I love it. And listen, I could talk forever, because, you know, I'm a talker. But I mean, I might have a busy day with some people, my team might be upset, I'm not on calls, late. But I'm talking to Rena, and we're getting a great chat here about psychedelics.

RS: Somebody else is going to have to pay the price.

TS: Right? Exactly. Yes. And I'll make whole because I stepped to every morning and get my work done. So long story short, we launched in the Netherlands, we started with a product called iMicrodose. And we've advanced tremendously since then.

First off, I want to thank so many of our retail investors. I mean, they're so loyal and supportive. Contacting us, signing up to newsletters, and when you have very loyal shareholders, and of course, always do your due diligence and you know, get financial advice, from financial advisors, and all this kind of stuff.

But, when you have loyal shareholders, that allows you to grow a company, and we're so blessed to have these real loyal shareholders, meaning we had access to capital, we raised on the back of it. And we've been very prudent with our capital while growing and we've grown through owning now a distribution company in the Netherlands, we've started up a truffle farm in the Netherlands, we have two retail shops that are called Smart shops that we're actually in the process now of redesigning and converting into more of what we'd like to call wellness worlds. And that sells products like our magic Truffles that are in microdose form.

We have another brand we created, called Maka. We now own -- we're like mushroom farmers Rena, which is really cool. It's interesting, because it's the Cannabis podcast. And I think a lot of people were originally including us at one point considering synergies within the cannabis space of psychedelics.

And the more and more we spoke to our team and the more even I learned through this journey, I realized that it's the mushroom that's the key, being a part of a mushroom family, not like another drug family. And that's because you can learn about tons of different benefits and some proven but a lot of scientific studies going into benefits of Lion's Mane, of Reishi, of Oyster, of Shiitake, of all different strains of mushrooms. And because of that we realized we're just a big mushroom company and let's learn from our mushroom farmer.

So what I'm getting at and sorry if I'm answering every question before you have an opportunity to ask them Rena.

RS: Keep going. Okay.

TS: Thank you. We acquired a company out of Halifax, called Happy Caps, that does these homegrown kits, which are amazing, like legal homegrown kits. So, for like 24.99 or something varies of the price at times, but you can go to happycaps.cae, go to Amazon, you can walk into a plethora of different Loblaw’s stores, the Super Centers, you can walk into Canadian tires. Now you can go to a lot of different, you know, these types of seed shops and mom and pop shops and stuff all across the country, and even into the United States and buy happy caps, homegrown kits.

And the whole theory behind that was when they did legalize cannabis, the government here in Canada, they also legalized the right for any adult to grow up to four plants within their home, I think up to four, and maybe one day, this is maybe for the bigger conversation, will the government, A, you know, if and when will there be legal framework for legal psilocybin. If there was, would there may be an opportunity for homegrown kits as well. And if that's the case, then we could just do plug and play with a different substrate and strain.

RS: So, would you say that you're waiting for that day more than a -- more of a when, than an if -- and you're making the play for that specifically in the market? Would you say that?

TS: Yes, I think what we're making a play out is revenues, is near term revenues. So to increase shareholder value, and not to burn through your capital at expeditious rates, which quite frankly, I'm not saying this in any negative light, but a lot of companies have within the space within the sector. Lot of people raised a lot of money.

And because they were more drug discovery, and because they're more biotech models, and because it's getting to Phase 2s and things, man, that's expensive, it's a long process and it's a tough process, it's not easy. And by the way, once you start competing with big pharma who have all the dough becomes even a bigger process.

So, our approach, like I said, with just being recreational in the Netherlands, where we can, but then how do you not just burn through money? Well, you try to get into revenues now. And the mushrooms really fit that.

So, I don't really like to try to sit here and project when legal psilocybin will happen, because it maybe it won't. Maybe it's a different path, maybe it's somewhere in between medical and recreational where we're learning about Measure 109 Oregon, where it's going to be more facilitator based, it's going to be administered, whether it's through therapeutic reasons or through, like microdosing centers, which they're exploring. So, the way you would walk into a coffee shop and grab your coffee every morning.

Here, you may walk in one day to this sort of recreational middle ground facilitator model of magic mushrooms, and you may get administered a little dose of magic mushrooms, you may sit there for half an hour to sure that everything is fine. And you're all copacetic and everything's working well, which I usually do.

We're not hearing stories of like, what you hear about a lot of other drugs, what happens to people, and then they would let you leave, so that might be a model. So we're exploring and studying and trying to work with regulatory bodies as well, which we have done in Oregon, to offer our expertise to offer our data which we've learned in the Netherlands because we do track consensually behavioral patterns from users of our Magic Truffles, which is just like magic mushrooms. And try to figure out a way to get it to people, because at the end of the day, we believe in freeing the magic, and we believe that everybody has the right to try. And that's what we're big advocates for.

RS: Do you feel like in terms of working with Canada and working with Holland, are their International Governments talking to each other in terms of how best to regulate this?

TS: To my knowledge, no. I would say that everyone -- like I do know that some Canadian officials have gone over into Oregon to understand what the process is going on there to understand what maybe could happen here in Canada. What I can tell you, as a company, we’ve received through a partner of ours in a lab in Montreal that has a controlled drugs, I always forget the actual title that can control dealer's license, I got Drugs and Substances license that they can work with packaging and assembly of different types of properties and substances and one of them being psilocybin.

So through them we've gotten the psilocybin import licenses for our magic truffles to land on Canadian soil to be tested. We've done that now a few different times, we have another ship and literally like that should hopefully be here very soon we press release that, the 3000 kilogram. So three grams of magic truffles.

And the idea there is to get them into package and assembly to look for microdosing capsules. So broke it down in powder form to then maybe could we present the data that we learned from the testing of these capsules? And could we ever become a supplier of the Special Access Program here in Canada.

So that's, that would be one of our goals. Again, I don't want to over sell that because there's no guarantees on that. But that’s what we'd like to think what could happen. And in the meantime, our products should be landing again on Canadian soil for further testing.

RS: Okay. And in terms of the non-magic mushrooms that you're growing, is that feeding into your -- I mean, I think you alluded to this at the beginning, but did that -- is that feeding your knowledge about what these mushrooms are doing, magic non-magic, how to best grow them, things like that. Is that what it's giving you?

TS: Yes, listen, exactly. It gives you infrastructure, it gives you operations it gives you knowledge, it gives you, there -- as listen, we own a farm in New Brunswick as well. The farm grows up to -- we're close to 5000 pounds of Shiitake mushrooms a week, or probably just under that. Maybe it's around 4000 pounds a week right now.

Those restaurants then those restaurants -- those mushrooms and gets supplied to restaurants across Toronto. They get supplied to Montreal, Ottawa, out East, they probably end up even in some grocery stores. There's a good chance that our Shiitake mushroom that you're buying could end up on a shelf at like a Loblaw’s or Farmboy, for example, and that goes through sold through distributors so won't have the Red Light name, or the AEM farms name.

But yes, to answer your question, we are definitely learning about mushrooms. And at the end of the day, if you're a mushroom farmer, you're a mushroom farmer, there's not much difference in growing a psilocybin mushroom, as there is a Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, or Oyster mushroom, there's all a certain process within it, pasteurized, bag, there, then grown once humidity hits them, and you then pick them and package them.

And it's got to be within certain timeframes and time period, you got to be very careful about things like mold, cross contamination, and I'm not a mycologist. But these old school mushroom farmers that we work with, they can walk into a bay where there's 1000s of pounds of mushrooms, take one smell and go up there off, throw them all out.

So it's we're learning all that and that's what's amazing about the team we have behind us at Red Light Holland. They're experts in their different fields. And I just get to speak about how many experts we have, which is amazing.

RS: So, in terms of the psychedelics, mushrooms was my first experience in the psychedelics world, and I imagine I'm not alone in that.

TS: Rena, tell us, take us through that experience.

RS: I'm going to give you all experiences right now. To be honest, I love mushrooms. And I always have and it's always been for me like cannabis and mushrooms. And recently spending more time in Colorado, I've experienced the notion of microdosing and meeting a ton of people that do it very mental health, for reasons for mental health, but definitely recreationally.

And thinking about it in terms of something that I've always found is a similarity between cannabis and specifically psilocybin is, the plant based notion of it. And it's not something that somebody's creating in the lab, even though there's plenty of benefits around that also.

But I'm curious, your thoughts, and maybe this is a reason why you're focusing on mushrooms. But I'm curious, your thoughts in terms of legalizing? Do you feel like the adult use the recreational side will be quicker to be adapted on the psilocybin? What are your thoughts around that? And in terms of specifically, legalization in psilocybin?

TS: Yes, and it's interesting, right? Because I wish that times I could take my CEO hat off of a publicly traded company and just give you like an answer as a dude. Because it would probably be a lot more optimistic. But I always think about what my counsel says to me and I don't want to ever influence like someone going buying a share, because I over sold the idea that legalization would happen sooner rather than later. So I have to be careful when I answer the question is what I'm getting at.

What I would like to think, what I would like to say and I think it's a fair way of putting it is, right now in Canada, we're seeing a ton, some people couldn't find a ton but a lot of magic mushroom dispensaries popping up and operating just in the open. There's one right now like we're in Toronto, and if you go east to Toronto, just like Carlisle area, queening Carlisle, I believe, like right next to a wine rack is a mushroom dispensary. I think it's called fun guys.

Yes, people have played on that one for a while, fun guys.

RS: I got it.

TS: Okay, yes, exactly. We got it. It's funny. We work with Russell Peters, who's a famous comedian. He's like, maybe I can do a brand called fun guys. I'm like Russell, you're too clever for like, that's like he's a bit of a fun guy, like, Russell, you're way better. Like you're the best comedian almost ever, ever in the world. But you don't need that joke.

So long story short. There's other ones like Shroomyz, and they're popping up. And I've heard there's a few crackdowns but they operate they continue to operate because they just do because there's market demand and because people don't mind taking their fines and it appears that governments aren't really taking them to court for this stuff. Because let's be honest, there's bigger problems that are amazing police force has to fight and has to protect against.

And those bigger problems are things like, obviously crime, murder, stabbings. The City of Toronto has gotten pretty dangerous lately. People are even calling it, Gotham City these days, because they're afraid to go on the street car and stuff.

And, what I would say is like, what do you want to crack down on? Do we want to make sure we focus on these severe crimes? Do police and governments want to focus on terrible stuff like domestic abuse and like just terrible, terrible things? Or, people walking into magic mushroom shops with seemingly no incidents.

Because I haven't heard of, someone taking a plethora or too much a copious amount of shrooms and doing something stupid. It just -- you don't hear those stories. And if you do, sometimes you question yourself, are they made up? Like is it someone just trying to create a story, because they want to go more the biotech Big Pharma route, and they don't want the naturally occurring axis.

So, what I'm getting at is it seems to be following a path like cannabis, where those shops and dispensaries were opening up illegally. And at some point, regulations were forced to be written sooner rather than later. Because all these rogue shops had to be dealt with at some point. So how are they dealt with? Not by too much enforcement, because that's a waste of our resources. They were dealt with by making sure regulations came into play. So maybe that's the path and that's what I would love to see happen.

RS: Do you feel like there's a medicinal root, similar to what happened in -- what is happening in cannabis?

TS: Yes, I think there's a tremendous medicinal root. I was just, I say route, I think, is there a difference route.

RS: Tomato, tomahto.

TS: Yes, exactly. What I would say is, it's funny, I'm getting a call from my legal team right now. I'm like, but this isn't live. So I haven't said anything wrong. So I'm just going hit end on the call.

The -- I was on a panel in a great, great conference called remind it was, it led up to the big cannabis Expo in Vegas, what's that one called, again?

RS: MJBizCon?

TS: MJBizCon, like the big one. And I was just, I just did it a few months back. And one of the things I said Rena was, I like all the different paths, because at the end of the day, we always come back to mental health, I got in this to try to help people for positive change without making medical claims again. But I saw so many of my friends and so many artists, and so many great people using psilocybin and microdosing are doing these fire Oscar retreats or, helping themselves and all saying positive stories.

And that's what I want to do. I want to help people because it's a mental health crisis. And I'm almost 50 in June, it doesn't get easier with age, it almost gets tougher. We all go through our things, we'd like to think it becomes easy, but it doesn't. And you get more pressures, and you have children, you have families, people start to die in your life, people close to your parents get older and like, it's never easy.

So, why I sort of cite my tales that everybody has one, everyone has a story where they want to make sure they're doing better. And if someone's choice, Rena is to get a FDA approved replacement of Adderall or some sort of SSRI that they think is their path for better mental health access, and improvement. That's the path that they should take.

If someone wants to go into a ketamine clinic, which isn't Red Light Holland's model, and thinks that therapy will help them drink less and deal with past trauma, and they can afford to do so, I think that's a great route as well. I think we need to protect indigenous roots. So I think that the rights that our indigenous, wonderful human beings have had for 10s, of 1000s of years, should always be able to use naturally occurring substances from the planet because that was so a part of their tradition and should always be.

And then for people just like you and me, who aren't -- I assume, I don't know. Sorry for judging, but like, have you? I haven't been to a war. Have you been to war?

RS: No, thank God.

TS: No, exactly like so like, in terms of like real harsh Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I'm very fortunate, like, people who have stage four cancer or terminal cancer, like, they should always have the right to try, but individuals like ourselves, as well have -- can have some sort of trauma. And personally microdosing has helped me tremendously, and I'm confident would help a lot of people.

So, I believe in all these different paths. And I want success for all these different companies who are choosing their stream. Because at the end of the day, if we're helping people, then we win. That's how we win. And yes, you got to increase shareholder value if you publicly traded and all this stuff. And, of course, that's a goal.

Of course, that's got to be our goal, but, if I could take off the profit side of it away from it, my true number one goal is to help people and I believe that our passion, our good use of funds are smart play in terms of just revenue focused mushroom, which we can do now without regulations, is hopefully will lead us to this path of building a really big and tremendous company, which I think we've already done, actually, almost a $50 million market cap as we speak today, very well capitalized still.

And then if -- the more stories we get of helping people, that -- if I can leave a legacy doing this, and if our team can do that, that will be the greatest win, other than having children and a happy marriage, I think I could ever imagine.

RS: Coming from the drier side of the capitalist perspective for a second. In terms of investors looking at the space, what do you think is something that they should be focused on? There's different business models, even for the same, psychedelic? What do you feel like is are the important things that investors should be looking at? And do you feel like the catalysts that will take time what do you think those catalysts are? Or do you think, that's a crystal ball question more than anything?

TS: Yes, I think first and foremost, within any investing and unless that I've invested far before I took companies public. One of the things I always did was look at companies run rates, right? So you look at a company, you look at what their burn is, and you know, in a lot of these newer industries, there is a burn to get growth, that's just the way it happens. And you start to see, okay, so if I invest here, at this stage, where do I think they can be a year from now, two years from now, five years from now.

And I think when companies are well capitalized, that true conversation of where they are five years from now really comes into play, which is great. So, where's Red Light, one years from now, two years from now, five years from now, and we're fortunate situation to have a lot of money still, because we've been careful with it. We're also in revenue.

So, how do we decrease the burn, increase the revenue, and have a path to profitability, people talked about road to revenues, I think about a path to profitability. And that's what Red Light is focused on with each and every one of our businesses. So in all investing cases, and again, I can't give financial advice, speak to your financial adviser, do your due diligence on every company, my advice to you is look for the companies that are really doing not just talking because a lot of companies can talk and they're not doing anything. And if they're just talking and only talking meaning only promoting, watch what their cash burn looks like.

And, I think for whatever sector and look, look to see companies that increase in value, and are smart with their capital. So that's my number one advice. Again, I can't really give the advice towards us, but just in general of investing. And then I think, sorry, what was the second part of your question, Rena, man, I'm long winded.

RS: In terms of what the catalysts look like?

TS: Yes, I think there's some neat catalyst coming up. So, Measure 109 Oregon is something we spoke of. There's Washington State that's talked about it, there's Colorado, we're hearing. They've made efforts in California, they're going to put a bill forth in California. So look to the advocate, look, you can read all about these different advocates and different groups that are that are fighting for this naturally occurring psilocybin.

So I think that's like some really neat catalysts. We just saw Australia started talking about use for psilocybin in MDMA for therapeutic reasons. So, there's a lot of catalysts. Canada has slowly talked about advancing their exemption 56 program, to the Special Access Program. And what will Canada do?

I think we could look to catalysts there. And I think, I think really, the other catalysts is, it's people. I always say this, like, we're more modern, like with every decade we grow, we get cooler. Like we really do, we -- all these restrictions and regulations that were put into place are like seem ridiculous when you think about it, like natural like the way cannabis went down, like naturally occurring products banned.

Like it's, it's, it's fucked up. Am I allowed swearing on this thing?

RS: Yes.

TS: And in my opinion, it is. So, the younger generations like to have a voice these days. So social media movements are so powerful, and the more people that get behind just saying, I want the right to try psilocybin, I don't think I should be arrested for it. I don't think that I should get it from some stranger in a corner I should be able to know that it's tested know that it's done by a proper company that pays his taxes that does its audits that reports that is completely transparent and could show me their facility.

I think that's what people should deserve. So it will be really interesting to see the -- this fight of the people who want the right to try and we're hearing a lot of stories of college kids getting away from alcohol and bringing magic mushrooms to parties. Last year at my AGM, we had an RCMP officer call us to talk about how he doesn't want to arrest anybody.

When he said this on our like live conference call for our AGM and talked about how it helps him personally deal with his trauma. So let's just listen to the people. Those are great catalysts. And I'd like to think that more politicians, more representatives within the health regulatory bodies will listen these stories and say why can't we just help people as well. And by the way, they'll get great tax dollars out of it. So, you think that would be a nice bonus for the governments?

RS: Do you think the pharma industry is a huge hurdle to this? Because as you said, like people are getting more excuse the unhip term hip to what psychedelics can bring?

TS: Yes, Rena. That's a good question. And I'm looking over my shoulder as we're doing this whole interview. Big Pharma is daunting. What can I tell you, they're billions and billions and billions of dollars, they clearly have endless means, they have all the right scientists, all the right teams and all the right PR people to be able to create whatever story they want to start because they have the power.

So I'm not saying that Big Pharma are only greed, because they're doing a lot of wonderful things. They are helping people, they're like someone within my family, if it wasn't for Big Pharma would have died eight years ago, because she has been living with cancer, but pills have been keeping it at bay.

So I applaud Big Pharma, I would like to think, again, that there is room in this big pie of ours, this big planet, this big round thing, that that everyone can do well, by helping people and yes, of course, make some profit doing so because that's the that's the truth of the situation. So I'd like to think that they won't be a barrier to entry. I hope so.

RS: Okay. Can you speak about the change of auditor that was recently announced? Can you speak about that to investors, anything to say there?

TS: Yes, I think I can. What I will say with the change of auditors is simply put, we really had a great working relationship with our past auditors. And they're really, very reputable firm. But at, as our company grew, we wanted to make sure that we were like, the big fish within the small company, as opposed to the small fish within the big company, meaning we wanted to work like daily closely with auditors, because we're growing so rapidly.

And I think that we liked the idea of a company -- man, I got to be careful saying this, I guess, but we'd like the idea of an auditor having -- it's not to say the last company didn't have the time, but like, really, always being there for us. And, you know, we love both companies. It's been a great smooth transition. And we're grateful to be able to have people bid for our business. You know, that's the other thing. You know, companies bid for your business, we're well capitalized. And you can carefully select and choose different auditors for different reasons. And the reasons we felt in the best interest with the board of directors and our management team was just going with the new auditing firm, but zero against the last one, man, we're, we'd love that whole team.

RS: Well, I think it's something we've seen in the cannabis industry as well, the notion of a burgeoning industry, well, that means growth and that means when you grow, you take on different things sometimes and different people and different outfits and yes, I think that's a part of it also.

TS: Yes, like we're a different company than we were when we hired that past auditing firm. We're a big company now. I think we have like nine operating companies under us like we have RadixMotion, which is our tech play. We have Happy Caps like I said the home grow kit business out of Halifax.

We have AEM farm partnerships out in New Brunswick, we're building a huge farm in New Brunswick, sorry, in Peterborough, Ontario that I'm very excited to get going. And it's a lot of engineering. It's a lot of surveys being done. It's a lot of plans being made, if it's a big real deal facility.

We are -- we've developed his wisdom truffle that is like this really cool meditation aid, that is hard to explain, but I can't wait to market it. And I think we're going to launch like in the coming weeks for pre-sales. And it's a really cool device. It's been like a lot in the making, I mean, dealing with factories in Asia, and dealing with COVID during the production of it, dealing with rising shipping costs and all these kinds of things.

We also have, our division, which is in the Netherlands, which I spoke of earlier, which is a whole -- we got many different companies and I think the coolest thing we're doing is that I don't know if you've seen this Rena, but we are launching a MisterCaps brand very soon with Wiz Khalifa.

And this is like so cool. We did a teaser, Wiz Khalifa tweeted it. And it's like MisterCaps will be these homegrown kits as well, that will really try to target in the United States. And we think that if we could kind of use the model of Happy Caps and grow a second brand called MisterCaps, with huge amount of promotion from Wiz Khalifa, that this could be a tremendous success, and again, leading towards hopefully legalization one day where we could potentially have psilocybin products as well.

RS: Yes, I did see that and I would encourage investors that are interested to watch your YouTube video, it’s a couple hours that you get into all the things that you're about to launch and already have launched.

RS: Have you seen the MisterCaps, like the characters like the brand unveil?

RS: I have not, no.

TS: Oh my god, you should look right now. I want you to describe it, do you have your phone in front of you?

RS: I’m going to look at it right now. In the meantime, while I'm looking for it, share your, the microdosing mom's story, if you want.

TS: Oh, yes. We have a really wonderful lady on staff, name, Sarah and Sarah Haskins is really important to Red Light Holland, in terms of policy, in terms of research, in terms of like science, tech, but also really, keeping us in check with like, reaching individuals and making sure that our products get to the right people.

So, behind the scenes, she's really been urging us to think of like really more female focused brands. And we're not quite there yet of a launch. But one of the things we're doing in the Netherlands is really, and this is a material because it's just brand extra brand grow stuff.

We really want to focus on trying to get a product out there that focuses on moms, that focuses on maybe menopause that focuses on maybe even before that menstruation are the qualities and other benefits to psilocybin to help with these different changing bodies of our amazing women. And so when you say microdosing moms like it triggers, what we're already looking at focusing on, because it's a really important demographic, and if we can help in those areas as well, and through science, we can learn that or through research. Wouldn't that be phenomenal?

RS: Yes. I actually -- I really liked what Sarah said she was talking about, I live in Tel Aviv and she was talking about PTSD and the Israeli army and I feel like the whole country has PTSD. So, I would love for everybody to be able to avail themselves... I really liked a lot of what she was saying in that presentation as well.

I'm looking for the logo I don't know if I'm looking at the right thing?

RS: If you got a app on Instagram, yes, if you got Instagram, did they post it on the reels, and if you go to @MisterCap on Instagram. You got to check out. This is going to be like -- by the way you're giving me so much time and I love it thank you this is really cool. I'm going do it with you, MisterCap.

Yes, here so @MisterCap and then if you go to the reel, or even the first post…

RS: Got you.

TS: Listen, put up the music when you do this. Now, give me your reaction. I'm sorry. I know people can't see it but.

RS: I have to -- I'm not, I got to do it on my phone, one second.

TS: Okay, okay. So, we have great Instagram handles where, I'm tiny tickles by the way it's an old radio name, Don't kill me for it. People always like, oh, CEO of publicly traded company with that name, I'm like come on just like, it was a time and a place but I'd like to think that I've matured I've grown I've evolved and we're doing great things here, but it's fun to have that handled for me still.

And then at Red Light Holland, you can follow us and then check out the app MisterCap brand is launching now, it's really cool.

RS: Man this is just taking forever. I mean, oh, here we go. I got it. I got it. I got it.

TS: Get the music going. Get the music going.

RS: Here we go, people. One of them looked like Wiz Khalifa.

TS: Yes, so there's characters. What Rena is looking at, is there's MisterCap characters. And each character represents a different mushroom. And I'm so excited to get further into this brand. We're working with an amazing team Wiz Khalifa as his team that grows all his brands.

And I really I'm really really confident and watch and listen, in early summer of this year.

RS: Exciting stuff, well it's a good brand partner, I'm excited to see what happens. Thank you for giving me the time. I really appreciate it. Anything that you feel like we left out in terms of investors needing to know about the space or about Red Light Holland?

TS: Yes, I think that -- I'm just you know, I make myself available. I don't know like I -- what I'm getting at is, if people have questions like I'm seriously love…

RS: His email is everywhere.

TS: Yes, you can email me, you can even like set up a call with me. We try to be as transparent as possible. Obviously, people will always laugh at me and say it's not the best use of your time. But if people knew that I only needed four hours to sleep at night. And other maybe I'm at hoarse voice from time to time, like I just go and we're we doing our very best always to create shareholder value and to grow a company.

We really do want to make a difference in helping people and leave a legacy beyond all of it. And so, yes, if people want to ask questions, feel free to ask questions, we will always make ourselves available. So, thank you so much for your support.

And again, if you have a voice and want us talk to the fact that maybe you've used psychedelics and share your stories of how psychedelics have helped you, that's what I would tell people, because the more people share stories. The same way for instance, if you believe in sustainability and saving the planet, well, I think you might have bought an electric car, it's kind of that same mentality.

If you believe in mental health, I want to help people talk about this stuff, because the more people are open about using psychedelics that have helped them, the more I would imagine regulatory bodies, and officials will have to look to see what can we do here, listen to the people, there are constituents.

RS: I completely agree, it's very much what I try to espouse here is, cannabis, psychedelics, anything that stigmatizes what you feel like has been helpful, it always helps somebody to know somebody to hear somebody, from somebody that seems destigmatizing in terms of not the quintessential, stereotypical notion of what somebody is thinking. Yes.

If you speak about what your path is, I feel like it allows a lot more people to be open to it. And similar to what you were saying about, kind of that generations are getting better in many ways in terms of being more expansive and open to things. I feel like a lot of times what drives politicians is their kids telling them, open up, listen to what's going on. I mean, obviously, not always, but I feel like sometimes that's the impetus for change in a lot of ways.

And if we're looking at the federal picture, also individual states going online, and the advocacy at that level is inspiring to watch also.

TS: Yes, well said, and I feel like I'm missing like another major catalyst for some reason. But you got to think more common, and the conversation does not go away. I mean, there's just a ton of people talking about their usage of psychedelics and a lot of celebrities do it. I mean, you know, Aaron Rodgers, famous NFL, football, quarterback, one of the most popular quarterbacks of all time. He talks about his Ayahuasca usage.

A lot of individuals, from Lizzo to all these big names. Celebs talk about what they do for microdosing, or magic mushroom use. And it really does enter stigmas and makes people feel more comfortable talking about it, especially when there's positive results, and is not a great place to be. Because why are we hiding these honest conversations?

Like, it's just so silly, we've gotten no place in this world where we should be able to feel comfortable with our opportunities to try stuff and are sharing our experiences of what those things did for us. And magic mushrooms are usually really need stories to hear when people talk about them, especially in ways of transformation for helping on the day to day, help with anxiety, helping with focus, helping -- change a path in life that maybe was a negative one that's now towards a more positive one. And again, I'm not making medical claims, these are lot of anecdotal claims, and I love hearing these stories. Let's just keep talking.

RS: Yes, exactly. Let's keep talking. Well, I hope this is the first conversation of our side I hope to talk again and I look forward to seeing what's happening with Red Light Holland along the way.

TS: Yes. When are we launching the Sherbill and Shapiro show, I mean, this has been great.

RS: Let’s do it.

TS: Thank you so much for your time, I really do appreciate it again, we're Red Light Holland, and it's trip on the CSC or Trough. If you're listening, it's an America, American listener on the OSC. I would get up listed recently to the OTCQB. And, look for our latest quarterly report coming up by the end of February here. And our last one you can see on SEDAR, and again, I try to make myself available. So please, if you have any other questions I'd love to speak to them.

And in the meantime, go buy some Happy Caps. Okay, happycaps.ca. Learn how to grow some mushrooms in your home. It's a really cool experience and you could cook fresh mushrooms too. Lot of great recipes that you can get the stuff so we're really excited.

RS: Happy are not magic or not. I think a lot of people are going to be dreaming about mushrooms tonight. Thanks, Todd.

TS: The catalyst, Rena, you know going on, I don't want to leave. You know the catalyst was, I was like, man, even Justin Bieber I don't know if he's like doing magic mushrooms but him and his wife who are so popular and I love Justin Bieber by the way. I think it's the coolest. He's wearing like these magical mushroom sweaters and hoodies, like he's not saying he's saying all mushrooms like if you eat like eat them often. Like people are really learning about mushrooms and, our mushroom, a lot of people are like, ah, mushroom, but you're realizing the great meat replacements have great texture if you cook with them. So, when he started talking about mushrooms, it's pretty cool.

RS: It's very true. It's very true. Some people are…

TS: Yes, sorry. We're making mushrooms sexy. That's what we were doing.

