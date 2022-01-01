Ichor Holdings Might Be Topping Out

Feb. 12, 2023 9:15 AM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • Earnings are expected to drop to a fraction in the latest report, but an upbeat outlook calling for an imminent bottom has negated any backlash.
  • The stock has continued to rally, but the chart patterns suggest the stock is topping out with resistance in the way.
  • Expectations of a quick recovery have overshadowed the rise in multiples, which could become problematic if the forecast is lowered once more.
  • The stock has outperformed YTD, but there are several reasons why the time has come to move to the sidelines.

Semiconductor manufacturing with robotic arms

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

The latest earnings report from Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, had its thunder stolen when ICHR pre-announced on January 10. Not only did ICHR lower its guidance, but the

ICHR chart

finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.67K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.