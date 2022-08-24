Blade Air Mobility: A Long-Term View

Feb. 12, 2023 7:37 PM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)2 Comments
Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
321 Followers

Summary

  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has continued to underperform the overall market.
  • Blade's Q3 2022 financial performance has been a net positive in our view.
  • We believe Blade is a high-risk and high-reward proposition for investors looking ahead in the long term.

High-banking helicopter

Sproetniek/E+ via Getty Images

Maintaining Rating

We initiated coverage of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) on August 24, 2022 with a "BUY" rating. Since then, the performance has been poor, as the stock lost 20% of its market capitalization while the index only lost ~1% around

BLADE Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

BLADE Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
321 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.