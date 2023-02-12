Canada Goose: A Potential Acquisition Target Now

Feb. 12, 2023 10:47 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), GOOS:CA
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
229 Followers

Summary

  • China's lockup and general macro concerns are to blame for Canada Goose's dismal stock performance.
  • Consumer opinion on the product's popularity is inconsistent. However, we think the business has a moat and could grow and expand over time.
  • It is a possible acquisition target for private equity and luxury conglomerates because of its low valuation.
Canada Goose store in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

China's lockup and general macro concerns are to blame for Canada Goose's dismal stock performance.

We think that Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)(TSX:GOOS:CA) suffered from the COVID lockdown in China in addition to the recent downturn for luxury products

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
229 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and reduce income inequality due to capitalism.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value to human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long term financial success. https://lelinvestmentllc.wixsite.com/website

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.