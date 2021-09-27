Globus Medical: Does The NuVasive Merger Make Sense?

Feb. 12, 2023 11:21 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED), NUVAMDT
Long James profile picture
Long James
849 Followers

Summary

  • Globus Medical announced a merger with NuVasive on 8th February.
  • The merger will create the second-largest spine business behind Medtronic, with 21% of the global market share.
  • Analysts expressed doubts about the potential benefits of this merger, lowered their Buy ratings to Hold, and slashed price targets.
  • Institutional investors fled these stocks. GMED share price fell 21.9% and NUVA, while rising briefly, ended the week 3% lower than Wednesday.
  • Should retail investors of GMED and NUVA buy, hold, or sell their shares?
Doctor check and diagnose the human spine on blurred background

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Preamble

Medical device companies fascinate me. Generally speaking, the business model of these companies is focused on meeting specific physical and medical needs. When these are met, thanks to humanity's technological advancements, the quality of millions of lives is improved. It just feels good to be

This article was written by

Long James profile picture
Long James
849 Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.