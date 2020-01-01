Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF: Expected Return Still Does Not Justify A Buy

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.64K Followers

Summary

  • VGIT ETF invests in intermediate-term U.S. treasuries.
  • The fund offers an attractive yield of 4%.
  • Although inflation has clearly peaked, capital appreciation is likely limited in 2023, as the rate will likely be kept elevated.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

ETF Overview

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) has a portfolio of intermediate-term U.S. treasuries. The fund delivered an abysmal record of two consecutive years of negative returns. Although it is unlikely that the returns in 2023 will be as

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.64K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.