Week In Review: CANbridge In-Licenses Gene Therapy For Rare Disease From UMass

Summary

  • Beijing CANbridge Pharma exercised an option for global rights to a novel second-gen gene therapy aimed at spinal muscular atrophy from UMass Chan medical school.
  • Shanghai Zhimeng Biopharma signed an agreement to out-license global rights for its TLR8 agonist to GSK plc as an HBV treatment.
  • Kintor Pharma, a Suzhou biopharma developing androgen products, reported positive top line data from a US Phase I trial of a degrading androgen receptor candidate for androgenetic alopecia and acne.

Deals and Financings

Beijing CANbridge Pharma (HK: 1228) exercised an option for global rights to a novel second-gen gene therapy aimed at spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) from UMass Chan medical school. A rare disease/rare oncology company, CANbridge will have rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the

