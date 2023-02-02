Janus Henderson: Impact Of Weak Net Flows Softened By Strong Markets

Summary

  • Janus Henderson’s 4Q22 result was well-received by the market, with the stock up 13.4% on the day of the release.
  • Net flows were particularly weak in 4Q22, but management pointed to the potential for relative improvement in FY23E.
  • With the company’s buyback program apparently dormant, it appears that CEO Ali Dibadj is pushing to divert excess capital toward acquisitions.
  • Although JHG stock is trading slightly cheap, consideration of downside risks relating to operational performance and strategic execution results in a HOLD rating.

Introduction

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) published its 4Q22 result on 02 February 2023. The market was clearly happy with the update - the stock bounced +13.4% on the day of the release. In this note, I highlight interesting aspects of the 4Q22 result

JHG 3Q22 net flow data

Source: JHG 3Q22 Presentation, slide 4.

JHG 4Q22 net flow data

Source: JHG 4Q22 Presentation, slide 5.

JHG quarterly net flow data

Source: Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

JHG Asset Class Margins

Source: created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

JHG Investment Fee Margin

Source: author’s calculations using data from JHG financial reports.

JHG AUM by Capability

Source: author’s calculations using data from JHG financial reports.

JHG AUM by Client Type

Source: author’s calculations using data from JHG financial reports.

JHG Retail Strategy Slide

Source: JHG 4Q22 Presentation, slide 15.

JHG Capital Management

Source: JHG 4Q22 Presentation, slide 36.

15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

