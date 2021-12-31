EQT: Cash Flow Visibility And Capital Discipline Increase Its Long-Term Appeal

Feb. 13, 2023 1:26 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
151 Followers

Summary

  • Both improved volume and price contributed to EQT's recent surge in revenue.
  • The company's cash flow and earnings are also greatly improved in recent quarters.
  • Its debt load has increased significantly since 2021, but the company started making efforts to pay it down.
  • Its rich reserve, recent and future acquisition are all seen to provide more visibility of increasing free cash flow in the next five years.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Small oil pumpjack and increasing bar graph with coins, depicts the increasing in the investment and development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since the last boom time in the energy sector, the negative return metrics have put off a lot of investors. We see EQT (NYSE:EQT) are making strong improvements in recent quarters both

U.S. Nat Gas Production by Basin

U.S. Nat Gas Production by Basin (Statista)

EQT as Pure-play Appalachian Producer

EQT as Pure-play Appalachian Producer (Company Q3 Presentation)

EQT Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves

EQT Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

EQT TTM Net Cash Flow

EQT TTM Net Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Combo-Development Example

EQT Combo-Development Example (Company Q3 Presentation)

EQT Quarterly Revenue

EQT Quarterly Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT NGLs & Oils Sales Volume vs Average Sales Price

EQT NGLs & Oils Sales Volume vs Average Sales Price (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

EQT TTM Operating Expenses over Revenue

EQT TTM Operating Expenses over Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Margin Analysis

EQT Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT TTM Capital Expenditure vs Net Income

EQT TTM Capital Expenditure vs Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Operating Cash Flow Minus Capex

EQT Operating Cash Flow Minus Capex (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

eqtEQT Cash Flow Analysis

EQT Cash Flow Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Upcoming Acquisitions

EQT Upcoming Acquisitions (Company Q3 Presentation)

EQT Dividend History

EQT Dividend History (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Shareholders Return 2022

EQT Shareholders Return 2022 (Company Q3 Presentation)

EQT Difference of Current Asset vs Current Liabilities

EQT Difference of Current Asset vs Current Liabilities (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Cash at end of Period over Operating Cash Flow

EQT Cash at end of Period over Operating Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Debt Servicing vs Total Debt

EQT Debt Servicing vs Total Debt (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Debt Reduction Target 2022-'23

EQT Debt Reduction Target 2022-'23 (Company Q3 Presentation)

EQT EBITDA vs U.S. NatGas Consumption

EQT EBITDA vs U.S. NatGas Consumption (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company, FRED and EIA)

EQT Financial Overview

EQT Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT 5 Year Cumulative Total Return Comparison

EQT 5 Year Cumulative Total Return Comparison (Company 2022 10K)

EQT Return Metrics

EQT Return Metrics (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Valuation Metrics

EQT Valuation Metrics (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

EQT Fair Valuation

EQT Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from Intuit FactSheet of 2022)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
151 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.