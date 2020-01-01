Occidental Petroleum: Good Risk-Reward In The Energy Sector

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum is set to report Q4 earnings in coming weeks, and shares are still attractive despite a massive run over the last couple years.
  • Berkshire Hathaway now owns over 20% of OXY's shares, with the authorization to increase their stake up to 50% ownership.
  • Shares are cheap today at 3.5x cash flow and are cheap relative to oil majors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
  • OXY is expected to focus on buybacks this year and could potentially redeem Berkshire's preferred shares.
  • I also talk briefly about the offshore sector, where I find the risk/reward to be very attractive today.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

It has been almost a year since I wrote an article covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and I think now is a decent time to write an update as their year-end earnings approaches in the next couple weeks. In

OXY Price/Cash Flow

Price/Operating Cash Flow (fastgraphs.com)

This article was written by

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.8K Followers
CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG, VAL-WT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.