UUP: Potential Inflection Point Higher

Feb. 13, 2023 1:52 AM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP)
Summary

  • The UUP gives investors exposure to the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of 6 global currencies: the Euro, Yen, Pound, Loonie, Krona, and Swiss Franc.
  • UUP has suffered in recent months on the back of a relatively more dovish Fed, as U.S. inflation rates have eased.
  • However, with loosening financial conditions, we are at risk of reigniting inflation. Higher inflation will force the Fed to fulfill it's higher for longer' pledge, which will be dollar positive.

Isolated Dollar Chart

ImagePixel

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) provides exposure to the returns of the U.S. dollar against a basket of 6 major world currencies. If inflation were to return in the coming months, then I believe the Fed

DX futures contract specification

Figure 1 - DX futures contract specification (invesco.com)

UUP holdings

Figure 2 - UUP holdings (invesco.com)

UUP historical returns

Figure 3 - UUP historical returns (morningstar.com)

FOMC policy decisions in 2022

Figure 4 - FOMC policy decisions in 2022 (FOMC)

UUP rallied 19% before falling 9%

Figure 5 - UUP rallied 19% in the first 3 quarters of 2022 before falling 9% (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

ECB policy decisions in 2022

Figure 6 - ECB policy decisions in 2022 (ECB)

Financial conditions have loosened to early 2022 levels

Figure 7 - Financial conditions have loosened to early 2022 levels (Chicago Fed)

Use car prices surprisingly increased in January

Figure 8 - Used car prices surprisingly increased in January 2023 (Manheim.com)

Investors pricing in higher for longer

Figure 9 - Investors pricing in higher for longer (Author created with data from CME)

January CPI estimates

Figure 10 - January CPI estimates (fxstreet.com)

Headline vs. Core CPI Inflation

Figure 11 - Headline vs. Core CPI Inflation in 2022 (Author created with data from BLS)

U.S. dollar at key breakout levels

Figure 12 - U.S. dollar at key breakout level (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

U.S. dollar inflection alert since February 3rd

Figure 13 - U.S. dollar inflection alert since February 3rd (Author created)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

