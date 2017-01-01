Yext: After Rebound, Moving To The Sidelines

Feb. 13, 2023 1:58 AM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.53K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Yext have rebounded more than 60% from lows reached last fall, as part of the broader recovery in tech stocks.
  • The company's new leadership has focused on cutting costs and, in January, announced a layoff of 8% of its staff.
  • The company believes it can return to growth with a "leaner, hungrier" sales organization.
  • With growth at a standstill, however, YEXT has become a show-me stock.

ONWARD17 - Day 2

Brad Barket

Recessions and tough economic times sometimes help to separate wheat from chaff. Although it can be tempting to believe that this year's massive rebound in tech stocks will lift the tide for all names proportionally, I'd caution investors to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yext Q3 results

Yext Q3 results (Yext Q3 earnings release)

Yext Fall'22 Release

Yext Fall'22 Release (Yext.com)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.