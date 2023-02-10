Non-OPEC's Oil Production Rise Continues In October

Summary

  • October non-OPEC oil production increased by 562 kb/d to 50,565 kb/d.
  • For frac spreads, the general trend since late February 2022 can best be described as essentially flat around the 290 level but with a hint of a slow increase toward 300 frac spreads.
  • World oil production in October increased by 94 kb/d to 81,789 kb/d.

Industrial worker working in industry plant.

LukaTDB

A Guest Post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to "oil", for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy

non-opec c + c production

non-opec us c + c production

Oil

Brazil

Canada

China

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Norway

Oman

Qatar

Russia

United Kingdom

US c + c production

US oil

New Mexico Oil

Frac Spreads

Frac

frac spreads

World Oil Production

World Oil Production Projection

World Oil Production Projection

Comments

