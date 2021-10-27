REIT Earnings Halftime Report

Feb. 13, 2023 1:00 PM ETAIRC, AVB, ESS, UDR, CPT, ELS, UMH, SUI, FR, EGP, PLD, TRNO, REXR, CCI, AMT, SBAC, CUZ, KRC, SLG, DEI, HPP, BDN, OHI, ARE, REG, SITC, KIM, PECO, NNN, WPC, PINE, SPG, MAC, AGNC, TWO, RITM, NLY, BXMT, ARI, LADR, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX5 Comments
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Marketplace

Summary

  • We're approaching the halfway point of another consequential real estate earnings season with roughly 40 equity REITs and 15 mortgage REITs representing 50% of the total market capitalization reporting results.
  • Results thus far have modestly exceeded expectations. Of the 36 REITs that provide guidance, 20 (56%) reported 2022 Funds From Operations ("FFO") above their prior guidance while 3 (8%) missed.
  • Industrial, Manufactured Housing, and Apartment REITs all forecast mid-single-digit FFO growth in 2023. Retail REIT FFO is expected to be flat in 2023 while Office REITs forecast mid-single-digit FFO declines.
  • For Residential REITs, while rent growth has indeed moderated, renewal spreads remained quite impressive in Q4 and into January, which should keep blended rent growth positive through 2023. Strength in Northeast and Southeast markets has offset weakness out West. Similar fundamental themes also apply to Industrial REITs.
  • Results from the Strip Center REITs have been quite impressive with all five REITs reporting a sequential acceleration in rent growth and improvement in occupancy rates while expressing confidence in re-leasing space vacated by Party City and Bed Bath Beyond.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Nashvile TN skyline with red sunset and birds

Jonathan Ross/iStock via Getty Images

REIT Earnings Halftime Report

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on February 9th.

REIT earnings halftime report

Hoya Capital

We're approaching the halfway point of another

REIT earnings scorecard

Hoya Capital

dividend hikes 2023

Hoya Capital

apartment rents

Hoya Capital

apartment FFO

Hoya Capital

manufactured housing

Hoya Capital

industrial REITs 2022

Hoya Capital

industrial REITs

Hoya Capital

cell tower REITs

Hoya Capital

office REITs 202

Hoya Capital

office REIT FFO

Hoya Capital

skilled nursing

Hoya Capital

ARe leasing

Hoya Capital

shopping center REITs

Hoya Capital

shopping center REIT FFO

Hoya Capital

net lease REITs

Hoya Capital

mall REITs

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings 4.27.2022

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings 2023

Hoya Capital

REIT earnings

Hoya Capital

high dividend yield index

Hoya Capital

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
32.24K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

Real EstateHigh Yield Dividend Growth.

 Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. 

Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. 

Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex MansourThe Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations is an affiliate that provides non-advisory services including research and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receives compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER REIT FOCUSED INCOME & DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.