What Roku Must Do To Re-Earn Investor Trust

Feb. 13, 2023 3:06 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, NFLX
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
762 Followers

Summary

  • Roku stock had a 2022 to forget, with share prices collapsing more than 80%.
  • ROKU's revenue is stalling without a clear path back to growth.
  • Costs at the company are rising far faster than revenue growth.

Roku To Layoff 200 Employees As Tech Downsizing Continues

Justin Sullivan

Streamer or Bleeder?

2022 was a year that Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shareholders want to keep in the rearview mirror. The year of the tech-wreck was not kind to the stock: shares lost 82% of their value compared to the S&P 500's (

ROKU SPY

Koyfin

ROKU revenues

Koyfin

ROKU operating

Company Data, Author Chart

Roku FCF

Roku FCF (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
762 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.