Ahold Delhaize Is Still Attractive Going Into 2023

Feb. 13, 2023 4:06 AM ETKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • Ahold Delhaize is a European/International leading grocer with strong edge in both legacy and digital. I've covered the company for little over a year here on SA.
  • My position has outperformed over time, even if that outperformance has mostly been close to general index development.
  • I expect the company to continue being a very overall safe investment for the long term - and that is enough for me.
  • Here is my ongoing positive thesis for Ahold Delhaize going into 2023.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Giant Food Store

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

You know that I'm a big fan of investing in conservative consumer staples - everything that's "necessary" for living our modern lives, but that also comes with safety, dividends, quality, and history. You certainly could make the argument that some companies people

Seeking Alpha Ahold Delhaize

Seeking Alpha Ahold Delhaize (Seeking Alpha)

Ahold Delhaize IR

Ahold Delhaize IR (Ahold Delhaize IR)

Ahold Delhaize IR

Ahold Delhaize IR (Ahold Delhaize IR)

Ahold Delhaize IR

Ahold Delhaize IR (Ahold Delhaize IR)

Ahold Delhaize Margins

Ahold Delhaize Margins (TIKR.com)

F.A.S.T graphs Ahold Delhaize

F.A.S.T graphs Ahold Delhaize (F.A.S.T graphs)

I also run a global subscriber service founded on the principles of capital preservation, dividends, and conservative investing. Come join us!

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.95K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADRNY, AXFOF, DEO, CRRFY, ERPSY, KKOYY, KR, NSRGY, UL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding of the necessary risk tolerance involved.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.

Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.