Pine Cliff Energy: A Small-Cap Canadian Gas Producer For High-Yield Dividends

Feb. 13, 2023 6:50 AM ETPine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PIFYF), PNE:CA1 Comment
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Pine Cliff Energy boasts the lowest base decline rate among Canadian oil and gas producers. It is paying 10.57%-yielding dividends. Is it a buy for income investors?
  • Below, I analyzed Pine Cliff's transformation into a high-yield investment following its strategic shift and the potential impact of recent gas price weakness on its dividend program.
  • I also highlighted the risks associated with Pine Cliff Energy's cost structure and asset base.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Natural Resources Hub: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Gas plant near Canadian Rockies

Androsov

In a recent article, I put forth Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF), a large-cap natural gas producer, as a preferred high-yield income idea due to its industry-leading cost structure, promising growth prospects, and the possibility of transportation debottlenecking in the

Main operating areas of Pine Cliff Energy and and the natural gas markets it sells to

Fig. 1. Main operating areas of Pine Cliff Energy (left) and the natural gas markets it sells to (right) (Pine Cliff Energy)

A comparison of Pine Cliff realized natural gas price with Canadian benchmark AECO, after hedging in $/GJ (<span>upper</span>) and before hedging in percentage (<span>lower</span>)

Fig. 2. A comparison of Pine Cliff realized natural gas price with Canadian benchmark AECO, after hedging in $/GJ (upper) and before hedging in percentage (lower) (Pine Cliff and Laurentian Research based on data sourced from financial filings of the company)

Production profile of Pine Cliff Energy, 2013 to date

Fig. 3. Production profile of Pine Cliff Energy, 2013 to date (Laurentian Research based on data sourced from Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff financial filings)

Net cash (net debt) position of Pine Cliff Energy

Fig. 4. Net cash (net debt) position of Pine Cliff Energy (Laurentian Research based on Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff financial filings)

The base decline rate of publicly-listed Canadian E&P producers

Fig. 5. The base decline rate of publicly-listed Canadian E&P producers (Pine Cliff Energy)

Capital expenditures of Pine Cliff Energy

Fig. 6. Capital expenditures of Pine Cliff Energy (Laurentian Research based on data compiled from Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff)

Cash costs per boe of Pine Cliff Energy

Fig. 7. Cash costs per boe of Pine Cliff Energy (Laurentian Research based on Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff financial filings)

Operating netback and corporate netback per boe as compared with realized total price for Pine Cliff (<span>upper</span>); FCF and net margins (<span>lower</span>)

Fig. 8. Operating netback and corporate netback per boe as compared with realized total price for Pine Cliff (upper); FCF and net margins (lower) (Laurentian Research based on Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff financial filings)

Revenue before royalties, adjusted funds flow, net earnings and FCF of Pine Cliff Energy

Fig. 9. Revenue before royalties, adjusted funds flow, net earnings and FCF of Pine Cliff Energy (Laurentian Research based on Seeking Alpha and Pine Cliff financial filings)

Sensitivity of surplus cash after capex and dividends and 2023 free funds flow yield to the AECO gas price, under US$80/bo WTI

Fig. 10. Sensitivity of surplus cash after capex and dividends and 2023 free funds flow yield to the AECO gas price, under US$80/bo WTI (Pine Cliff Energy)

Enterprise value to funds flow multiple, from 2013 to date

Fig. 11. Enterprise value to funds flow multiple, from 2013 to date (Pine Cliff Energy)

Reserves and before-tax NPV-10 of Pine Cliff as of December 31, 2021

Table 1. Reserves (upper) and before-tax NPV-10 (lower) of Pine Cliff as of December 31, 2021 (Pine Cliff Energy)

Stock chart of Pine Cliff Energy, dividends back-adjusted, shown with dividend payments and 200 DMA

Fig. 12. Stock chart of Pine Cliff Energy, dividends back-adjusted, shown with dividend payments and 200 DMA (modified from Seeking Alpha and Barchart)

Are you an investor seeking opportunities to earn significant returns with a moderate level of risk, or looking for reliable dividend investment options?

If so, The Natural Resources Hub is the perfect solution for you. As a member, you can follow the expert guidance of Laurentian Research and make informed investment decisions. Sign up for a free trial of The Natural Resources Hub by clicking HERE.


This article was written by

Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
9.8K Followers
The best energy and mining stock ideas with multibagger potential

As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.

Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:

(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,

(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,

(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,

(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and

(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.

Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!

* * *

Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PIFYF, TRMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.