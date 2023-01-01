Boeing's Buy Signals (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 13, 2023 7:22 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)1 Comment
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Marketplace

Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. Boeing has our most important, fundamental/technical Buy Signal. This is our proprietary Stocks In Demand, SID Signal.
  • Boeing has a bullish, double bottom in place and has broken out to the upside. Trend lines have changed from down to up.
  • It is one of only two stocks on the Dow Index of 30 stocks that has our SID Buy Signal.
  • It is one of only 40 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have our SID Buy Signal.
  • It also appears on our “Smart Money” “Robo” and “Insider Buying” lists of stocks.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Daily Index Beaters get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Illustration of a phoenix flapping in the night sky

koyu

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is rising, phoenix-like, from the ashes and is flashing our most important fundamental/technical Buy Signal which is our proprietary score of 82 out of a possible perfect score of 100. It appears on our “Smart Money” and “Insider Buying” lists of stocks, as well as



Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.22K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are u sed by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.