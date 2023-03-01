Athitat Shinagowin

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable, and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible (thank you VFC) but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high-yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let's take a look at my January 2023 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $904.08.

Date Symbol Description Amount 01/03/2023 (UGI) UGI CORP $7.56 01/04/2023 (KMB) KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $74.85 01/06/2023 (PEP) PEPSICO INC $40.57 01/06/2023 (CB) CHUBB LTD F $7.47 01/10/2023 (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC $349.79 01/11/2023 (EMBC) EMBECTA CORP $0.60 01/11/2023 (PM) PHILIP MORRIS INTL $197.59 01/12/2023 (ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $76.52 01/12/2023 (GSK) GSK PLC $35.49 01/13/2023 (LEG) LEGGETT & PLATT INC $20.38 01/13/2023 (MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A $12.39 01/13/2023 (JCI) JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER $41.65 01/17/2023 (CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH INC $31.62 01/25/2023 (GE) GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $7.60 Total: $904.08 Click to enlarge

Getting ever close to four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I'll definitely take it as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income. And, seeing that passive income grow year over year adds to that sweetness. Last January my dividend income was $835.67. This year at $904.08 my income has grown 8.2%.

As mentioned earlier, the markets may swing wildly from week to week and month to month but dividends are seemingly more stable, reliable, and predictable. In today's world filled with tons of uncertainty and guesswork, I'll gladly take it.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your January dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

