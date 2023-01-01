BCB Bancorp: Slashing The Earnings Estimate But Maintaining A Buy Rating

Feb. 13, 2023 8:14 AM ETBCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • I’m reducing the margin estimate for 2023 because of the fourth quarter’s disappointing margin contraction.
  • Loan growth will likely return to the historical range after a remarkable year.
  • I’ve decreased the provisioning expense estimate because the asset quality has tremendously improved during 4Q 2022.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, BCBP is offering a decent dividend yield.

New Jersey at night

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

Earnings of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will most probably be flattish to slightly down this year relative to last year. The average net interest margin will likely be lower, which will pressurize earnings. On the other hand, loan growth will support

Economic Activity Index New York and New JErsey

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.98K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.