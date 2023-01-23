The S&P 500 Is Due For A Correction: Time To Take Money Off The Table

Summary

  • January was an exceptional month for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, with returns of 10.5 and 19% -- profit booking is necessary.
  • We are not pricing weak earnings correctly and multiples have become too optimistic.
  • I think the S&P 500 could correct between 7 and 10% in the next three-four months.
  • The Bond markets are now pricing a higher terminal rate and an expected Fed Funds hike in May 2023.
  • Complacency is not a strategy, inflation is not dead, we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Recession Fears

LilliDay

The Disinflation Rally Needs to Correct

We are getting ahead of ourselves and need to take profits, accumulate cash to reinvest at lower levels. I think we are in for a 7-10% correction and likely to test the Dec 28th S&P

S&P 500 January 2023 Rally

The Disinflation Rally (Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 1 Year

S&P 500 - 1Year (Barcharts)

Nasdaq Composite Jan 2023 Rally

Nasdaq Composite Jan 2023 Rally (Seeking Alpha)

The Nasdaq 100 P/E

The Nasdaq 100 (The Heisenberg Report)

Tech Earnings and Guidance Q1-2023

Tech Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 and PMI's

S&P 500 and PMI's (Heisenberg Report, Haver Analytics, FactSet, Morgan Stanley Research)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, U, MSFT, AAPL, TSM, NVDA, GOOG, TER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, U, MSFT, AAPL, TSM, NVDA, GOOG, TER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

