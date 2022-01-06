Don't Buy Viatris And Organon Just Because Of The Dividends

Summary

  • Viatris and Organon are what can currently be described as "deep value plays" in the pharmaceutical sector. They face largely similar challenges, but on closer inspection are quite different companies.
  • While I have already reported on Viatris' ever-changing portfolio, in this article I will take a closer look at Organon's portfolio and highlight the differences in strategy.
  • In addition to comparing R&D spending and upcoming debt maturities, I will also discuss the current valuation of Organon and Viatris using discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses.
  • I will outline why I ultimately decided to sell Viatris, even though I know the stock is cheap.
  • In addition, I will explain why there are currently considerably better dividend investments with similar yields in the healthcare sector and provide some examples.

Young Female Nerd Holds Ice Cream and Broccoli

RichVintage

Introduction

As my regular readers know, I was originally very positive about the prospects of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), even after the announced sale of its Biosimilars division (see my February and May 2022 articles). However, my optimism

Organon’s [OGN] segment revenues and year-over-year growth

Figure 1: Organon’s [OGN] segment revenues and year-over-year growth (own work, based on the data found in the company’s 2022 Q3 earnings presentation)

Organon’s [OGN] product and subsegment revenues and year-over-year growth

Figure 2: Organon’s [OGN] product and subsegment revenues and year-over-year growth (own work, based on the data found in the company’s 2022 Q3 earnings presentation)

Viatris’ [VTRS] segment revenues and year-over-year growth

Figure 3: Viatris’ [VTRS] segment revenues and year-over-year growth (own work, based on the data found in the company’s 2022 10-Q3)

Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] revenue by geography, including year-over-year growth rates

Figure 4: Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] revenue by geography, including year-over-year growth rates (own work, based on the data found in the companies’ 2022 10-Q3s)

Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] R&D expenses in terms of revenue

Figure 5: Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] R&D expenses in terms of revenue (own work, based on the data found in the companies’ 2021 10-Ks and the 2022 10-Q3s)

Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] revenue growth expectations

Figure 6: Comparison of Organon’s [OGN] and Viatris’ [VTRS] revenue growth expectations (own work, based on analyst estimates as published on www.seekingalpha.com)

Viatris’ [VTRS] long-term debt maturity profile; $976 million “maturing” in 2023 represent a JPY term loan facility and a USD revolving facility, estimated with a current weighted average yield of 4.4%

Figure 7: Viatris’ [VTRS] long-term debt maturity profile; $976 million “maturing” in 2023 represent a JPY term loan facility and a USD revolving facility, estimated with a current weighted average yield of 4.4% (own work, based on the company’s 2022 10-Q3)

Organon's [OGN] long-term debt maturity profile

Figure 8: Organon's [OGN] long-term debt maturity profile (own work, based on the company’s 2022 10-Q3)

Multiples-based valuation of Organon & Co. [OGN] and Viatris Inc. [VTRS], compared to peers Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd [TEVA] and Novartis AG [NVS, NVSEF]

Figure 9: Multiples-based valuation of Organon & Co. [OGN] and Viatris Inc. [VTRS], compared to peers Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd [TEVA] and Novartis AG [NVS, NVSEF] (own work, based on Novartis 2022 annual report, Teva’s, Organon’s, and Viatris’ 2022 guidance and third-quarter reports)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for Organon & Co. [OGN] and Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

Figure 10: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for Organon & Co. [OGN] and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] (own work, based on management’s remarks during the Q3 2022 earnings calls, data from the 2022 10-Q3s, and own estimates)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, AMGN, JNJ, MRK, PFE, RHHBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Comments

