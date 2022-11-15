The Smart Choice For Investors In 2023: Buy TLT Over SPY

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • We expect profound deflationary forces to be at work toward 2H 2023, posing serious risks, as we believe monetary policy lags have been far overlooked.
  • We argue that TLT is a great investment as it has already fallen nearly 40%, the worst decline on record in centuries.
  • With 20-year yields approaching 4% and inflation already down significantly, we think the upside potential is much greater than the downside.
  • Virtually every time in recent history, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates into a recession. We think this time will be no different, with an impending recession and an early rate cut by the Fed.
  • If the Fed waits for lagging indicators, such as owners' equivalent rent or unemployment, we will likely already be in recession when the signal comes.
Stock Market Graph & dollar bill

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

After a terrible 2022, equity markets started 2023 with a serious bang, with the S&P 500 (SPY) already up 6.7% YTD. By comparison, in 2022 the S&P 500 ended nearly 20% lower from peak to trough. But another story that was perhaps a little

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.97K Followers
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.