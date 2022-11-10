Canada's Finest: High Yield, High Growth Dividend Picks

Feb. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ETCNI, CNR:CA, CP, CP:CA, ENB, ENB:CA, FTS, FTS:CA
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.13K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we explore the potential for dividend (growth) investment opportunities in Canada.
  • I picked three of my favorites, which include one energy company, one industrial stock, and one regulated electric utility.
  • All stocks offer decent yields, high and consistent dividend growth, and stellar business models and balance sheets.
Schwenkende kanadische Flagge

MarioGuti/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Expanding your investment portfolio to include Canadian stocks can offer exciting new opportunities for growth and income. I've received numerous requests to delve into this market and, after recently increasing my position in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.13K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.