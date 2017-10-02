Nissan Accelerates Towards Recovery With Promising Q3 Results

Feb. 13, 2023 10:16 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF), NSANY
Summary

  • Nissan's Q3 earnings for fiscal year 2022 showed significant improvement, with revenue increasing by 40% to JPY 2.84 trillion, operating profit increasing by 155% and automotive free cash flow turning.
  • Nissan is facing challenges due to strong currency fluctuations, raw material price increases, and lower sales volumes caused by the semiconductor supply shortage and a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
  • Nissan has reduced overhead, revamped its product strategy, and cut sales to daily rental car companies to reverse the previous strategy of pursuing market share at any cost.
  • My fair value for Nissan’s shares is $15 per share offering a 100% upside.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)(OTCPK:NSANF) sells approximately 4 million vehicles, but as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, it's the third largest automotive group worldwide, trailing only Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Nissan's financial services

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NSANF, NSANY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

