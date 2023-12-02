Coca-Cola: There's Little Reason To Own It

Feb. 13, 2023 10:23 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)BRK.A, BRK.B, VCLT8 Comments
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • Coca-Cola has underperformed the S&P 500 by a huge margin in the last 10 years, yet still trades at a lofty 24x P/E.
  • Some investors are too focused on dividend growth and are ignoring that it's mostly coming from an increasing payout ratio rather than higher earnings.
  • Sugary drink taxes could be a major headwind to growth over the next decade.
  • I believe KO will continue to underperform the broader market in the future.

Coca-Cola Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a well-known company with a brands everyone knows. Many investors love it for the yearly dividend increases, and think that because Buffett owns it, it's a great choice for a low risk, stable investment.

Chart
Data by YCharts

KO Financials

KO Financials (SeekingAlpha)

US Per Capita Soft Drink consumption

US Per Capita Soft Drink consumption (Statistica)

KO Earnings Projections

KO Earnings Projections (SeekingAlpha 2/12/23)

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
4.96K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Indirect ownership through Berkshire Hathaway

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.