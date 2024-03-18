MicroStrategy: Crypto's Winter Might Be Warming Up

Feb. 13, 2023 10:35 AM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.13K Followers

Summary

  • MicroStrategy recently reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings on the back of a strong year-to-date rally for Bitcoin.
  • The company reported revenue that fell by 1.4% from its year-ago figure, with a cumulative impairment loss of $2.15 billion.
  • Cooling inflation and an end to the current rate hike cycle have provided reasons for enthusiasm to return to the stock market.

TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2011 - Day 2

Araya Doheny

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is up from near-term lows as Bitcoin shakes wider fears around the retrenchment of the crypto space to warm up from a long winter. Not even the chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Genesis, Digital Currency Group's crypto

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

MicroStrategy Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Bitcoin Holdings

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Software Revenue

MicroStrategy

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.13K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.