Summary

  • Lyft shocked the market with Q4 results and weaker forward guidance.
  • The shares dropped 36% in a day and analysts rushed to downgrade.
  • The Wall Street consensus outlook suggests that LYFT shares have major upside, but there is a wide spread in opinions.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) continues to be bearish even after Friday's big drop.

Lyft Ride Sharing Sign

FinkAvenue

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reported Q4 2022 results after the market close on February 9th, missing the consensus on earnings, but beating on revenue (up 21% YoY). The shares dropped 36% on February 10th, due to the Q4 results and management’s

LYFT stock price chart

12-month price history and basic statistics for LYFT (Seeking Alpha)

LYFT active riders data

Active riders and revenue per rider (Lyft Investor Presentation)

LYFT earnings history

Trailing (3 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for LYFT. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus estimate. (ETrade)

LYFT Wall Street Analysts Rating

Wall Street consensus outlook and 12-month price target for LYFT (Seeking Alpha)

LYFT market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for LYFT for the 4.1-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

LYFT market-implied price returns

Market-implied price return probabilities for LYFT for the 4.1-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

LYFT stock market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for LYFT for the 11.2-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

